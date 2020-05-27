Big Bird’s Biggest Rockfish Ever

By Scott Lenox

Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center

It was FOGGY today in Ocean City folks….FOGGY! Temperatures were warm enough, it wasn’t raining and the wind was light, but if you were on the ocean today you better have had radar. Doing some segments at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City today, we couldn’t see anything in Ocean City across the bay, but, like I said, it wasn’t rainy or windy so there were boats on the rip.

The first text I got today was from my main man Big Bird Cropper with some very exciting news. Bird was fishing outside the south jetty with his buddy Shawn when his lure got hit by something B. I. G. When Bird got the big fish to the boat he realized he had just caught his personal best rockfish on his World Famous Roy Rig. The big rock was 53″ long and I’m betting more than 35 pounds and was quickly released thanks to the fact that our stupid coastal regulations don’t allow fish that big to be kept. The coastal limit for striped bass is from 28″ to less than 35″ so anything over 35″ must be released. Big Bird and Shawn also released another 20 or more smaller rockfish and a bunch of “snapper” bluefish.

Offshore fishing was good for another day with some nice tuna and mahi coming back to the dock. The Talkin’ Trash with Captain Chris Little had nine yellowfin tuna and some gaffer mahi on today’s trip.

Good sea bass fishing continued for the ocean going bottom fishing fleet today with good catches of sea bass for most. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a terrific day of knothead fishing.

Dogone weather’s unrelenting. Today’s seas were plenty fishable—a pleasant surprise given three days of NE wind; a cold, wet fog, however, kept us reminded of the world’s present state of affairs.

No matter – we inched our region’s marine habitat upward a tiny bit with our daily block drop (seemingly half a dump truck full of debris today) and kept paddling.

Lines in saw a tepid bite with each reef’s cbass growing bait-shy quickly.

Happens.

Fish were very well fed on sand eels..

Bobby Rueling of Middletown DE was first to limit-out – took everyone’s pool money too.

Todd Scorah of Millsboro DE shows off a fully lit up male sea bass.

Warren Fleming was king of the keeper doubles today.

Edward Jacubowski of Baltimore shows off a good keeper.

Also in the group snap are Adrian Phulesar & Rob Purnell of Delmar DE, Roy Suokas and Rob McCulley of Hebron MD, John Murter, and Bryan Messick of Hockessin DE.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler also reported a good day of sea bass fishing today with some nice fish coming over the rail.

Captain Kane Bounds of Fish Bound had two 1/2 day trips today and was able to put both sets of clients on limits of 15 fish a piece.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service got in on the sea bass action today as well putting his anglers on some good fish for the cleaning table at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

The Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City has been seeing some good fishing lately for flounder, small stripers, bluefish, shad and tautog.