Big Doormat Wins Bahia Marina Flounder Pounder

By Scott Lenox

Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City is open 7 days a week!

The wind was blowing pretty good this morning, but overall it was a very nice day to fish the Bahia Marina Flounder Pounder. Thanks to the wind from the last few days and rain from last week, water conditions were pretty dirty for flounder, but there were some great fish caught regardless. None was bigger than the big doormat that Rich Daiker caught while fishing with his teammate Kenny Schoen. Rich’s big flounder ate a live bunker at the route 50 bridge and was 27 1/2″ long and weighed in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Needless to say it was good for first place in the Flounder Pounder and earned Rich and Kenny over $5,000 in prize money. Congratulations to Rich, Kenny and all of the other winners!

3rd Place Tyler Smith 2 pounds, 14 ounces

2nd Place Tie Tyler Smith / Finn McCabe 3 Pounds

First Place Rich Daiker 8 Pounds, 15 Ounces

Away from the tournament Captain Wayne Blanks of the Bayside Guide Service had a couple of productive trips today. This morning he put his anglers on an 18 1/2″ keeper flounder and some rockfish releases and this afternoon it was some bluefish and a 17 1/2″ keeper flounder.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters got out and trolled up this very nice king mackerel.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to deal with some nautical seas today, but he still had some good fishing with plenty to go around the rail.

A coastwise sailors dream I’d imagine; easterlies just shy of 20kts allowing a beam-reach strait down the beaches. Bit saucy too with a well-spread ground swell to 11 feet and a wind chop; was a lively sea. Dropped blocks at a distant site and began fishing.

Derned if cbass didn’t seem fussy. But then, maybe not. Lots of Hennessy and, ah, “medicinals” in the parking lot before we left. I’ve seen it a thousand times – slowed reactions mean fewer fish. Period.

HotRod up on the bow—she was having no trouble; caught several keeper doubles and ended the day close to a limit.

Fellow in the 25 spot whacked em pretty good too. He’d obviously had years of practice.

My mates had a chance to fish a little today too. Brian caught several keeper doubles on the jig & Vic added a cutlass fish to the boat cooler and a bunch of cbass.

A lot of folks call these looooong skinny rascals ‘ribbon fish’. They are not. Cutlass fish are so named because they appear as shiny as polished stainless steel in the shape of a sword.. Ribbon fish have a bright red ‘ribbon’ at their tail with all fins red while the body is silver.

Cutlass Fish are quite tasty and make good bait for a variety of species.

Cheers

Monty

On Friday, Budd Heim caught this 23″, 5 pound, 4 ounce flounder on a live bunker in the east channel.