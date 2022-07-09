Big Fish On Day 1 of the 2022 Ocean City Tuna Tournament

By Scott Lenox

Posted on July 8th, 2022

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

I just got back from day 1 scales action for the 35th Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament at the Ocean City Fishing Center and it was as busy as I thought it would be. 108 of the 109 boats fished and nothing was on the board so we had a feeling it was going to be a crazy busy day.  There were several stringer fish weighed at Sunset Marina, but the big fish hit the scale at the Ocean City Fishing Center!  Tomorrow looks like another very heavily fished day so it will probably be another busy day at the scales.  I’ll see you there.  Here’s who’s leading what after one day of fishing.

Stringer

3rd Place     War Horse      257 Pounds

2nd Place     Reel Fun      261 Pounds

1st Place      Take ‘Em      286 Pounds

Heaviest Fish

3rd Place      Reel Fun      176 Pounds

2nd Place      Hot Spot      184 Pounds

1st Place      Dirty Money      193 Pounds

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a nice night of fishing when he put this angler on a fat 32″ keeper rockfish.  They also released several other fish on the trip.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty had a great day with the big bluefish today.

Dave Neumeyer released a bunch of small flounder and found this 17.5″ keeper behind Assateague when it fell for a pink Deadly Double.

The Miss Ocean City had some good flounder fishing with fish up to as big as 22″ on the Fish in OC Double Trouble rig.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess has been seeing some good fishing with plenty of sea bass coming over the rail.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star made a bunch of stops today and put some decent fish in the boat.

Whatever was going on with sea bass Wednesday & Thursday sure wasn’t happening today. Dogone things. Nine stops? More? 

Wasn’t without reward. Some fellows did right well with it. One fellow, Tim, near limited. Joshua fought his motion demons for the win – fished all day and won the pool. Just a tough summer bite. And the last spot? They chewed! Whaaatttttt… 

Day began muttering curses upon the weatherman. Danny & TaNNk had to send short stacks by the rail to build reef. Winds less than 10 knots did materialize as forecast, but not until dern near time to go. Ocean became beautiful on the way in. 

At 11 it was not. Wasn’t THAT much more wind; but with a NE wind, waves build swiftly. 

Sea bass were some fussy until the last drop. Caught a few good ones most everywhere we went, but best were the first and last stops.. 

It’s fishing! 

Cheers, 

Monty

 

Check out our new Back Deck Fishing Report video!

July 8, 2022
