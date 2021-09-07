Big Labor Day Cobia

By Scott Lenox

Check out the video of the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center

Happy Labor Day!!

The weather started off a little sucky this morning as a weak front pushed through the area. It brought some rain and some wind, but by this afternoon it had cleared up on shore and was beautiful. Unfortunately, it blew enough this morning to keep most of the offshore fleet tied to the dock and it made it a little rough for the inshore fleet. Things settled down by this afternoon so it was a nice ride back after catching some fish.

Lucas Franzetti was fishing with his dad Juan when he landed this stud cobia this afternoon just offshore out of Ocean City. The big cobia was estimated at about 60 pounds. Pretty work Lucas!

The crew of the Ocean City Girl had another nice day in the ocean today putting a pile of mahi, sea bass and small albacore in the boat.

Dave Neumeyer was fishing the south side of the south jetty with his son Chase when he landed this 17 1/2″ keeper flounder.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler found it a bit bumpy today, but he also found the fish. His anglers had good luck with some sea bass, mahi and flounder on today’s trip.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a mahi trip today and that’s exactly what his clients got.

Appeared as though nearly all the sport boats laid in today. Just the usual charters took their trips. I couldn’t figure it. Forecast I saw looked a nice day.

Real Pretty.

Yeah, well — forecast I saw fibbed!

After rain & wind until well past lunch; sun made a brief appearance as westerly winds grew lighter. It finally came out on the way home.

Catching mahi was no simple task for me today (even if easier by far than yesterday.)

Worked for every single fish.

Whereas Sunday (yesterday)was a sea bass trip during which I tried to catch mahi — then threw in the towel and whacked some cbass. Today was a mahi trip – no defeat allowed without effort to the bitter end. Thankfully the only towel needed was to wipe hands at the fillet table.

Caught a bunch of mini-mahi; some good ones too.

Weather considered, I’d call it a success.

Have cbass trips on the book heading through September. Also have Sundays & Mondays held in reserve for special trips. Announce those sorts of days (like today) in my email “fish report” at morningstarfishing.com

Cheers

Monty