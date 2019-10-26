BIG October Bigeyes

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Another beautiful day in and around Ocean City and another great day to be on the water doing some fall fishing. It was overcast for most of the day, but the wind was almost non-existent and temps were very comfortable. Great weather for fishing and super calm to get out in the ocean.

Offshore fishing in October off of Ocean City can sometimes be very good for meat fish like tuna, mahi and swordfish depending on water temperatures and bait. Weather is usually an issue as it blows more days than not with the change of season, but when it’s calm you can have some great luck putting fish in the boat to fill the freezer for the winter. Usually filling the freezer can take a couple of trips, but today the crew of the private boat Gret’s Three J’s out of Sunset Marina filled several freezers in one trip. The guys boxed two very big bigeye tuna, a yellowfin tuna and a nice swordfish on today’s trip to the deep. Thanks to the folks at Sunset Marina for the shot.

The crew of the Lucky Duck II also out of Sunset Marina had a nice bigeye on today’s trip.

The sea bass bite was good for the ocean going party boat fleet today and Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had some jumbo fish up to as big as 4.5 pounds. Anglers on the Angler also had flounder and triggerfish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed calm conditions today as well and put his clients on some nice sea bass.

Hi Scott,

With a glorious sunrise, nary a bit of sea running and super light current, we found the morning sea bass bite just as fussy as high summer!

Scoundrels..

But we kept after it. Nick a few, pick a few. Move – Repeat.

Then they turned on.. Sweet.

More than half today’s clients limited on cbass.

Bob Hauser took everyone’s pool money today with a 19.25 inch sea bass. He also landed 2 keepers and a throwback on two hooks—quite the trick shot; and, as usual, boxed out first w/15 keeper cbass.

Mr Floyd Brown of Hope Hill MD was showing folks how to catch keeper doubles.

Shelly Kenny of Ocean Pines MD landed a nice mess of keepers.

Stephanie Kim of Fairfax VA was clearly among today’s best anglers. Truly impressive! And a dern good thing too or their cooler would have suffered mightily..

Karl Russell of Frankford DE boxed out with some nice fish.

Also pictured in the group snap are Dwayne Cannon of Riverdale MD – Donald Kenny, an Ocean Pines local – Don Hall of Seaford DE – Dae Kim from Skunktown MD – John Cassano an OC local – Scott Hanback of Crisfield MD – Rich Brady from Hanover PA – Steve Hudgins of Ocean Pines – & Cathy Russell of Frankford DE.