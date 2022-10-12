Big Ol’ Back Bay Flounder

By Scott Lenox

I had the chance to get on the bay on this beautiful day and do some fishing with my very good friend Dale Timmons and we had a great time. Fishing with Dale is a great time even when we catch nothing so today was a huge bonus. We used Sunset Provisions live spot on live bait rigs and caught four keeper flounder. We had fish of 17”, 19”, 22” and Dale had a huge 25”, 6 pound 7 ounce doormat. One of, if not the biggest flounder from the bay this season.

Anglers on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had to weed through a bunch of shorts, but they did put some good sea bass and flounder in the boat.

Caotain Monty Hawkins if the Morning Star enjoyed todays weather and fishing.

Sea Bass & Flounder 10/12/22

Back bay glass calm before dawn, a light SSE wind barely rippled the sea as the sun rose. Easing offshore in fantastic weather, local angling talent Darlene dropped a 20 block unit at Rambler Reef where soon a private boat will be able to limit out without moving. For us, today? We kept going.

Straight away we saw the cbass bite was not robust. Sure was better than what I found for clients yesterday though. Flounder bite was better too if measured from that same low bar.

I should say ‘for most of today’s anglers the sea bass bite was not robust.’ Darlene capitalized on her reef building mo-jo and bagged out before anyone else was even in double digits. Three others would follow suit; the rent will be turned in as well.

Jigmaster Tom caught the largest flounder; only lacked one for his limit. Not a pool fish; (sea bass only today) I noticed he wasn’t upset.

Near about everyone will have a time deciding which fish to cook first – cbass or fluke..

Nice day on the rip.

Be adding more days shortly.

Cheers

Monty

Swordfishing is very, very good right now and RoShamBo and Wrecker dropped a couple nice fish on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Tony Gay caught this 126 pound bigeye tuna in the Washington Canyon fishing on board John Romm’s Pelagic Assault.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin Tides Charters has been on fire lately with awesome bottom fishing for sea bass and a good swordfish.

Steve Hadley, Kevin Rummel and Bill Romeo had a quick limit of sea bass at the Marine Electric today.