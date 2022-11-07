Big Sheepshead On The Jig

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid to get the Angler’s Advantage from Sunset Provisions!

There’s a reason we stopped just calling our Deadly Tackle tog jigs “tog jigs” and started calling them “tog & bottom jigs” and it’s because they catch way more than just tog. So far we have reported of mostly tautog, but also sea bass, flounder, triggerfish, oyster toads and sheepshead. Today the “tog and bottom jigs” caught some big ones!

Blake Gunther, Derek Yobst and CJ and Chris Riddleberger had a terrific day fishing the jigs over some bottom structure. The crew had a nice pile of tautog and some sheepshead with the two largest fish going 10.7 and 11.2 pounds.



Brock Michael found sheepshead on a trip in todays warm conditions too.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another great day on the ocean today.

Sea Bass and the Quest for variety 11/6/22

Dogone daylight savings. Missed a great sunrise this morning. Saw it from the dock at least.

Our guest reef builders were Sean and Michael – students at Salisbury University.

Students? Sure.. Had friend and SSU professor, Noah Bressman, aboard today. He brought students from his ichthyology class. This is the professor to contact when you pull in that weird fish from the deep that just isn’t in the book! Snuck a few regulars aboard too – not a large class.

We spent the day looking for a variety of species – fished different bottoms with different baits. Sea bass limits weren’t the goal this trip – had a few anyway with Kyle, Hurricane, and then my friend Jamie boxing out first. By days end the SSU gang were throwing back keepers—a different sort of ‘limit’ was reached I suppose.

Didn’t have a fish pool today. Hurricane Murray, naturally, would have won had there been a contest. This is, after all, the nature of his luck! He sure had a nice fluke though.

Tomorrow will be the last of this calm – less than 10 from the west Monday & 25NE Tuesday! A true calm before the blow. Have one spot open Monday if interested. Email mhawkins@morningstarfishing.com if you’d like details. (Or see the recent Fish Report at that address if you’d prefer..)

Cheers

Monty





Check out our YouTube for some jetty and bridge fishing action!