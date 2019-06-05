Bigeye 4-Pack

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Beautiful spring day in Ocean City today with light winds and sunny skies had some anglers out taking advantage before the wind blows up a little tomorrow. We’ve been watching the guys in North Carolina load up on some bigeye tuna over the past few weeks and today one of our boats found them locally.

Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt put their dad Dan and crew on an awesome day of offshore fishing today when they bent rods on four big bigeye tuna. The crew fished the Baltimore Canyon with ballyhoo and plastics and landed bigeyes of 89, 102, 105 and 107 pounds and also added a bonus gaffer mahi. Hopefully this is a sign of warmer waters and more tunas to come. Thanks to Dave Messick of Hooked on OC and the Sunset Marina crew for the shot!

The crew of the Ocean City Girl showed this family from Houston, TX a great time doing some inshore fishing for sea bass, bluefish and false albacore.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to tough it out today, but he was still able to put some fish in the box.

Hi Scott,

I suspect sea bass left every skipper targeting them today muttering to themselves. What a fussy bite! Schools on the fathometer that would normally become double headers around the rail provided only a handful of fish..

We had to Fish Harder!

At least one client reached double-digits, his St Croix bowed up more often than most. I sure hope everyone else got a fat fish-fry out of it.

The pool was won by Ed Ryan of Owing Mills MD with an 18 inch cbass.

(No beard) Scott Ayers shows off a nice bass.

In the group shot also are Richard Gunion, Charles Nelson, & Vaughn Tillman all of Washington DC, plus Tim Ryan of Reisterstown MD.

There is a new leader in the clubhouse in our season long Doormat Derby and it is no other than ACSA member and good friend Bud Heim. Bud fished the east channel with a 5″ Gulp bait and landed this 6 pound doormat. Bud weighed the fish at Atlantic Tackle to make it official and moves into first place currently in the Derby.

Ayrton “The Kayak Crouton” Pryor didn’t find the trout today, but he did find this 23″ 4 pound, 3 ounce flounder which moves him into 3rd place in the Doormat Derby.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was able to find some good shooting for his clients today putting them on good action for cow nosed and southern rays.