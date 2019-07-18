Bit Good Inshore

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was a HOT one today buddy…reel hot!! Even the southerly breeze didn’t cool things down as heat indexes were over 100 degrees for most of the day. We may even break a record for overnight temperatures tonight which currently stands at 78 degrees. It’s even too hot for some to be excited about fishing…..but they’re probably not reading this report anyhow.

Offshore fishing is still a little slow with warm water temps and not a lot of temperature breaks to speak of. There are some white marlin being caught and a few tuna and mahi, but overall it’s a little slow. It will pick up over the coming days as the fleet finds some water again and if you know where to look you can make a day out of it. Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey always knows where to look and today he found a white marlin release and some mahi for his anglers.

Offshore fishing may be a bit off, but inshore fishing is not. Flounder fishing in the back bays on the high tide has been phenomenal and there have also been a bunch of Spanish mackerel on the inshore lumps and even in the inlet. Today Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a couple of trips where he found the mackerel and his anglers did the rest. This afternoon it was my very good friend and fraternity brother Jeff Harris and his family having some fun.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a couple of productive trips inshore today. Anglers on board Lucky Break bent rods on flounder, bluefish and Spanish mackerel.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a nice bite on the sea bass today.

Hi Scott,

Most clients ended the day in fine style. Others found the day a bit too choppy..

Flounder were not to be found beneath my boat today, but the sea bass sure put a bow in their rods.

The breeze, which left a few anglers wishing for more Bonine, also allowed us to put up a fishing kite. Soon after Ms Hannah Labree of Wilmington DE was bowed-up on a 33 inch mahi.

Here holding a fine keeper double, Rick Thom of Gresham Oregon (Alaska shirt) took everyone’s pool money with a fat 18.5 inch sea bass.

Ted Miller (white shirt) of National Park NJ landed a nice double keeper.

Megan Thon of Columbia MD landed this nice sea bass – the fish has taken both her hooks!

Also pictured in the group snap are rod maker extraordinaire, David Gaestel of Crazy Horse Rods – Jody Sweigart of Quarryville PA – Fishing Legend Juls Julian of Wilmington DE – Trey Paradee of Dover DE (who had a nice double, but I erased it!) plus Adam Thon of Columbia MD.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good sea bass bite today as well with a good ratio. Of the fish that came over the rail today most were keepers.

My buddy Curt Presnell of Coastal Carpentry was in the bay for while this morning taking advantage of the good flounder fishing. He was able to put two keepers in the box before heading back to work. This weekend Curt was off the beach and had some luck with mahi and a nice tuna.