Blue Bird December Day

By Scott Lenox

It reely was a nice December day today. Light winds, sunny skies and mild temps had me out putting some Christmas lights up. It had others out fishing where the water was flat and the fish were snapping.

Captain Chris Mizurak and the crew on board the Angler had a good day out in the ocean today. Captain Chris reported a good catch with sea bass, flounder, bluefish and porgy. Some anglers had A LOT of porgy and the biggest sea bass was a 4.5 pound knothead.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was out on the rip today too and also reported some good fishing.

Nice Sea Bass!

On a nice day.

Going again Friday & Sunday owing a now moderated forecast. (See Fish Report 12/04/19)

Sure caught some dandies today. Jim Marvin of Laurel DE was first to box out just an hour and two minutes into the fishing.

Arrie Johnson from Parsonsburg MD would be next just a bit later with all but three clients following suite.

Garry Mullins (plaid) of Springfield VA took the pool with the best cbass I’ve seen in a long time – 5lb 1oz & 22 inches. Tim Odell (camo vertical) from Bel Air MD’s 21 incher didn’t pass muster this day..

Mike Ziegler (Zig! camo horizontal,) an OC local, finished his limit off with this dandy.

Mike Johnson of Bowie MD caught three cbass on a jig.

Chris Bogan of Lewes DE shows off a fine double.

Stowaway guy, (sweatshirt/beard) shows off his best double on a jig in years. Fellow always fishes when there’s a light rail..

Also in the group snap are Hawk Seo from Salisbury MD – Jim Marvin of Laurel DE – and Arrie Johnson from Parsonsburg MD.

Big Bird Cropper was out doing what Big Bird Cropper does best and that’s catching rockfish. Bird and Shawn fished the route 50 bridge and the south jetty and caught and then released over 40 rockfish on his Roy Rig.