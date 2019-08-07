Blue Marlin Hits the Board on Day 2 of the 46th Annual White Marlin Open

277.5 lbs

Polarizer

Greg Robinson

$225,000.00

Away from the tournament Captain Monty Hawkins had a bit of a slower bite on sea bass today, but was still able to put some fillets in the box.

Hi Scott,

Yesterday’s somewhat aggressive bite now just a happy memory; we sure had to work for em today.

For the fourth time in just over a week, the one soul who didn’t play the fish pool would have won.

Not especially heartbroken, he was glad to have caught the biggest anyway.

Tierra Boyer from Owings Mills MD sid play; she stepped in to take everyone’s pool money.

Ms. Holly of Sarasota FL shows off a dandy, as does Rachel Tang from Richmond VA.

Zach Shustrick of Johnstown PA landed a nice king mackerel on the troll first thing this morning.

Also pictured in the group snap are Casey Bard of Green Castle PA – Baiylee Karcher & Nick Danao of Johnstown PA – & Tom Tranter from Ellicott City MD

Louden Swain and Nathan Mangiafico fished ocean structure with Randy Swain, Jr. and Sr. today and had a banner day with fat flatties.

Big Bird Cropper and his fishing buddy had a great day at the r0ute 50 bridge with Roy Rigs catching and releasing some short rockfish and boxing one 29″er.

Caleb Powell caught these 16 3/4″ and 18″ flounder in the Thorofare today on the incoming tide.

The rays don’t stand a chance when Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing gets some sleep. These shooters had a great day and night with Captain Marc.