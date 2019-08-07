Blue Marlin Hits the Board on Day 2 of the 46th Annual White Marlin Open
Posted on August 6th, 2019
By Scott Lenox
Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.
Though it wasn’t quite the show we saw yesterday, it was another busy day of scales action at Harbor Island for the 2nd day of the 46th Annual White Marlin Open. The only category with no qualifying fish at the beginning of the day was the blue marlin category, but that category would find a fish in it just a few short minutes after scales opened today. There were also white marlin and tuna that hit the board and grabbed some loot to the dismay of teams that were already on the leaderboard. Here’s who’s winning what right now after two days of fishing.
WHITE MARLIN
74lbs
Chasin Tail
Nathan Walker
$1,450,000.00
73.5lbs
Backlash
Michael Wagner
Virginia Beach, VA
$1,500,000.00
71lbs
Cricket
William Blakemore
$89,000.00
BLUE MARLIN
465.5lbs
Haulin N Ballin
Craig Dickerson
$740,000.00
TUNA
201lbs
Crisdel
Russell Garufi
$940,000.00
145.5lbs
Mjolnir
Ronnie Fields
$130,000.00
135lbs
The Right Place
Mike DiPascali
$36,000.00
WAHOO
82lbs
The Natural
Kyle McLaughlin
$18,000.00
61.5lbs
Keepin It Reel
Sam Folland
$18,000.00
54.5lbs
Caneelin
Sarah Bohlman
$2,000.00
DOLPHIN
35.5lbs
Game Changer
Rob Howes
$18,000.00
33lbs
VIKING 72
Ryan Higgins
$16,000.00
30.5lbs
Ditchdigger Too
John Albanese II
$1,500.00
28.5lbs
Right Hook
Robbie Thrift
$75,000.00
SHARK
277.5lbs
Polarizer
Greg Robinson
$225,000.00
Away from the tournament Captain Monty Hawkins had a bit of a slower bite on sea bass today, but was still able to put some fillets in the box.
Hi Scott, Yesterday’s somewhat aggressive bite now just a happy memory; we sure had to work for em today. For the fourth time in just over a week, the one soul who didn’t play the fish pool would have won. Not especially heartbroken, he was glad to have caught the biggest anyway. Tierra Boyer from Owings Mills MD sid play; she stepped in to take everyone’s pool money. Ms. Holly of Sarasota FL shows off a dandy, as does Rachel Tang from Richmond VA. Zach Shustrick of Johnstown PA landed a nice king mackerel on the troll first thing this morning. Also pictured in the group snap are Casey Bard of Green Castle PA – Baiylee Karcher & Nick Danao of Johnstown PA – & Tom Tranter from Ellicott City MD
Louden Swain and Nathan Mangiafico fished ocean structure with Randy Swain, Jr. and Sr. today and had a banner day with fat flatties.
Big Bird Cropper and his fishing buddy had a great day at the r0ute 50 bridge with Roy Rigs catching and releasing some short rockfish and boxing one 29″er.
Caleb Powell caught these 16 3/4″ and 18″ flounder in the Thorofare today on the incoming tide.
The rays don’t stand a chance when Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing gets some sleep. These shooters had a great day and night with Captain Marc.
