Bluefin Tuna Limits and Tilefish

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was absolutely picture perfect beautiful today!! The wind was blowing a little, but by late morning it had laid out and it was sunny and warm and reely, reely nice. Too good in fact to deliver magazines so I postponed that until tomorrow and got on the water with my bride like lots of other anglers did today.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker had an insane day of offshore fishing today. Captain Jeremy and his anglers fished the Wilmington Canyon where they found good water and tons of bluefin tuna as shown on his lit up bottom machine. Wrecker had it’s limit of 4 bluefin tuna by 10:30 so they decided to do some deep dropping and had great luck there too putting several golden and blueline tilefish in the boat. Thanks to Dave Messick of Hooked on OC for the pic!

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing joined in on the bluefin fun today as well catching a limit with Joseph Congialdi, Thomas Preston and Tony Congialdi. Their largest fish was a 50″er that weighed 80 pounds. More on Captain Marc later…..

Closer to shore Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a stellar day of sea bass fishing ending up just short of a boat limit on nice fish.

Hi Scott,

Had the crew from Creative Concepts out today. Looked like a non-starter with the giant Shantytown flag starched strait from the north this morning; thought the weatherman had sprung another trap..

But no, it laid out gorgeous by 10:30 or so. Cbass chewed very well – just a few fish shy a boat limit.

From Creative Concepts: Steve, Craig, & Corey Lednum of Fenwick Island DE – pool winners (a tie) were Rachael Kohen of Ocean Pines & Dawan Powell of Milton with 19 inch sea bass – also pictured are Capt Steve Moore from the Stalker in the OC Fishing Center – Casey Schaffer of Ocean Pines – Alexa Stern of Rehoboth DE – & Shawn Stevens of Millsboro DE..

Pictured separately are Rachael Kohen & Craig Lednum with nice doubles and Steve Lednum with a nice single..

Cheers

Monty

Back in the bay fishing was good today too as the easterly winds and no rain have helped some clean ocean water push in. Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Shaun had a great day at the south jetty casting Roy Rigs and red Gulp. The guys had a bunch of bluefish, some throwback rockfish and six keeper flounder.

As I mentioned at the top my wife Kristen and I were able to get out for a few hours today after cooking segments at Harborside Bar and Grill for Hooked on OC. We were limited on time because we have a kid to pick up from school, but we were still able to catch a couple of fish. She let me catch the keeper this time when a 17 1/4″ flattie ate my Fish in OC Dale Timmons Deadly Double with a white Gulp.

I got an email from Ron Humphress of Berlin, MD today with a photo of a JUMBO rockfish that he caught in the Assateague surf. The big striper was 48″ long and took a Fishbites.

Right before he left to go offshore fishing today Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had clients on board for another fun and successful night of shooting. Captain Marc put these guys on plenty of shots at gar and they hit on more than a few.