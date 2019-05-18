Bluefish Inshore, Bluefins Off

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Beautiful day today in and around Ocean City and things are reely expected to warm up for the weekend. Tomorrow is looking like upper 60s on the beach and 80s inland, while Sunday it’s close to 80 on the beach and almost 90 inland. Summer is definitely on the way and we’ll get a little taste of it over the next couple of days.

There have been some bluefin tuna caught in the offshore canyons over the past week or so and I expect as the water warms a little they could move inshore to lumps like the hot dog, hambone, sausages and Massey’s Canyon. Today the crew of the Hall Pass out of Sunset Marina was out in the deep and had a nice day with some skipjack action and their two “under” bluefins. Thanks to Sunset Marina for the shot!

Inshore it was more shad, rockfish and bluefish from the inlet to the route 50 bridge. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters saw steady action for his anglers as they were casting the route 50 bridge. Captain Jason reported shad, bluefish and short rockfish on an outgoing tide.

Big Bird Cropper, Aaron Edward and Mike Culley had a nice trip on Bird’s Lost Time today. The guys used Roy Rigs to catch 12 short rockfish and 30 bluefish up to about 7 pounds.

Chris Tewey finally got down to OC from Baltimore for a few days and caught some nice blues in the surf on 122 street. The blues hit finger mullet chunks on a bluefish rig just before peak high tide.

Kevin Graybill reported in that there are plenty of bluefish and short rockfish to be had at the route 50 bridge. Cut mullet and Gotcha plugs did the trick today.

The guys up at Fenwick Tackle had this nice rockfish come in from Jose Sore who was surf fishing in Fenwick Island, DE when he caught this nice rockfish on a whole bunker head.