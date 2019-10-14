Boat Limit of Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was an absolutely beautiful fall day today….just too nice to pass up so I did a little fishing myself. My wife Kristen and I had some good throwback flounder action at the route 50 bridge with several fish just missing keeper size on our Dale Timmon’s Deadly Double rigs. The water was a little dirty, but the fish are hungry and the weather was gorgeous.

The ocean was very pleasant today too and Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a 10 hour trip that heads a little bit further to the east. The time and the run were well worth it as Captain Chris found his anglers a boat limit of nice sea bass.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star isn’t the best at remembering to send emails, but he is one of the best at catching sea bass. It was a boat limit of bass for him today as well.

Hi Scott,

Before catching limits of cbass around the entire rail, we began the day dropping two 160 lb pyramid units and an 860 lb twelve chimney-block unit at Capt. Jack Kaeufer’s Memorial Reef. I’d imagine folks caught the heck out of triggers there this past summer. As ever, we dropped blocks & kept heading off.

Didn’t mark many sea bass at my first drop. That’s really unusual for October. Did see what appeared a very large shark – a huge single mark. Have witnessed this many times before; where sea bass will reef-up tightly when predators are about. Whoever was living on that reef wasn’t having any part of our clams and squid. Quickly picked up and tried another spot where we limited out.

Nice when it happens.

Shane Hammon of Frankford DE boxed one of just two triggers caught today.

Jerry Meckley from Delmar MD shows off a keeper double – his 18.5 incher here took the pool money.

In today’s group snap are also Don Zimmerman of Westminster MD – Zach Hammond of Frankford DE – Harry Heath from Fleetwood PA – Evan & Mike Royer from Lebanon PA – plus Bill Royer of Philadelphia.

The route 50 bridge was a popular spot today with lots of flounder, striped bass and bluefish around. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was able to put his anglers on all three species on his trip to the bridge today.

I saw Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service at the route 50 bridge today and he was also catching and releasing some small rockfish. One fish just missed the mark at 27″.

Matt from Fenwick Tackle sent this photo of Brian McCleaft who used a frozen shiner to land this beauty of a 23″ flounder at the Oceanic Pier this morning.