Boat Limits of Flounder and Mahi

By Scott Lenox

Check out the vid for the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

Yet another beautiful day in and around Ocean City with little to no breeze, sunny skies and no precipitation. I was another hot day, but it’s still August so we’ll take it! There was lots of good fishing today as well thanks to the conditions and there were some billfish caught offshore like two more blue marlin releases from the Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese. Flounder fishing was pretty good in the back bay and real good in the ocean, and the mahi were flying in the boat for most everyone in the ocean.

Captain Joe Drosey and his crew on Rhonda’s Osprey had a pile of mahi on the dock at Sunset Marina upon return from today’s trip.

The dock was also full of fish at the Ocean City Fishing Center as boats had awesome days with tuna, mahi, wahoo and billfish releases. Thanks to the OC Fishing Center for the pics!

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters has been having some awesome trips lately for his anglers with mackerel, mahi, tilefish, flounder and sea bass.

Emery and Ella Kavanagh, Nick and Liam Sturm, Charlie Oskin and Chris Kavanagh of East Coast Construction fished with Captain Tommy this morning and had a boat limit of mahi and were back to the dock in time for breakfast.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a nice day of inshore trolling this morning and put a nice catch of Spanish Mackerel in the box.

Randy Swain and the Swain crew had an awesome day of flounder fishing over ocean structure today that resulted in a limit of 20 fish to over 25″ and a couple of stud sea bass.

Curt Presnell and the crew fished ocean structure today and had a limit of some quality fish up to 26″. They even set their personal size limit at 20″ today!

Mason McDaniel caught these two keeper flounder of 16.5″ and 20″ while drifting the west channel with his uncle Chris Clasing.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a ripping current today, but his anglers were still able to get it done and found some good fishing for sea bass, flounder and mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star stayed just a hair late today, but it was for good reason as he put his folks on a boat limit of mahi.

Another in a long string of pretty days; I thought if I didn’t target mahi it would be a squandered opportunity. Asked my clients, they agreed wholeheartedly & mahi fishing we went.

Built a 20 block reef unit which Jack from Harrisburg; Kayden, an OC local; & Amanda from Lancaster PA all helped deploy before going on the hunt.

First spot was lame.

The day improved throughout. Some spots like the first, others fantastic; we found ourselves counting fish by 11:30 with several clients limited. Come time to head for the barn we lacked just a few for a boat limit so I stayed a shade into OT and sealed the deal.

We caught a boat limit of mahi.

Shades of last year, I sure don’t anticipate seeing that again any time soon.

Cheers