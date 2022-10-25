Boat Limits of Sea Bass With Some Nice Flounder

By Scott Lenox

Other than some pretty thick fog, we had a pretty nice day in and around Ocean City. Temps were pretty warm and there was little to no wind, but the sun wasn’t shining much which made it feel a little dreary. The ocean and bay were flat calm though, so it was off to the rip to bend a rod on some bottom fish.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters has been doing great in the ocean on his daily trips. Sea bass, flounder, tautog and even black drum have ended up in coolers for happy anglers.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good sea bass bite today with some very nice fish in the mix. Angler also saw some good keeper sized flounder come over her rail.

Anglers on board the Morning Star were treated to beautiful conditions and a boat limit of sea bass on today’s trip.

Sea conditions near-about perfect save a dogone fog. At least it wasn’t too bad heading off. Not pea soup, just foggy.

Down-peninsula local, George, did the deed on today’s reef blocks. A perfect shot at “Sue’s Block Drop” – We pressed on.

Thot sure today would be my flounder redemption.

Hoped!

Yeah, naw mate.

Did nick a few.

Sea bass owned the day. Well, shared it with cutlass fish, I guess.

Haven’t seen as many cutlass since spring.

Not especially hot cbass fishing, especially without flounder. Had resigned myself to just Pete with a single sea bass limit when the bite picked up a fair smart.

Quite nearly a miracle. Ended the day with a boat limit.

Hope to do it again tomorrow. Have just a few openings. Looks to be super calm.

OC Reef Foundation’s annual raffle is off to a fair start. This Sunday’s drawing is for a St Croix trigger stick that’s just right for all our reefs. There’s also two of Lenny Rudow’s softcovers and one of Wayne Young’s wreck hunter books for this week’s winner. Each will make good reading for someone interested in fishing our local reefs.

A drawing every week with winning tix tossed right back in the pot? Odds have to be very much in a player’s favor.

There’s always that guy though, the one who wants to know the odds.

What? Is this raffle an investment? Winning is mandatory?

I don’t know! We keep adding more prizes; have to be improving.

Wait! Actually?

Yes, it is an investment. Whether they win or lose raffle players are investing in marine habitat’s future so that generations to come might wonder why we ever thought some of this fishing was tricky..

If some future anglers catch all their tog and sea bass on a jig, and box out on fluke on a naked bucktail? Today’s raffle will indeed have been an investment for their benefit and for many generations beyond them too.

Have plenty of reef work in our immediate future. Impossible to nail down dates; there’s a small tug, a barge with pipe units aboard; even our first load of 260 pyramids to be deployed off a local boat..

Aside daily block drops off my rig, reef building costs money! Need to fill the coffers so we can work all winter – build some major reefs.

More raffle info below..

Cheers

Monty

On Oct 30th we’ll draw for a sweet St. Croix trigger stick perfect for fluke/flounder and sea bass on our reefs donated by the Morning Star partyboat’s daily reef raffle. There’s also two of Lenny Rudow’s softcovers and one of Wayne Young’s wreck hunter books for this week’s winner.

Prize drawings will continue every Sunday through New Years Day when we’ll draw (at least!) 4 grand prizes. Winning tickets are not out of play, they go right back in the fish bowl for all future drawings..

For a very long time Benelli USA has donated a sporting shotgun for our annual raffle. This year’s Grand Prize Benelli is an Ethos Sport in 12ga, a claybird busting machine if ever there was, (or $1500.00 if not a shooter)

Newly joining our reef building effort is Park Place Jewlers of Ocean City. The Ferrantes have donated a handsome men’s watch and a diamond covered gold hook necklace we’ll also give away during the grand prize drawing on New Year’s Day.

Another awesome donation was made by Ben Wood. Generous in the extreme for our pre-covid dinners and now having outdone himself, this year he’s given us a new Savage rifle in 30-06. We’ll draw a raffle ticket for that the week before MD’s deer season.

And, yet another grand prize, I’ve decided to add a full day charter aboard my boat good any time I’m in the water and fishing. A February Tog charter? Yup! An August inshore mahi charter? Yup! You may not charge your guests though.. That ticket will also be drawn by Lilly on New Years Day. She’ll draw four. First ticket drawn has first choice, second, second choice… Like that.

I think it fair to say every single weekly prize will be worth a hundred fifty bucks – some an awful lot more. Grand prizes go to $3,000.00 ..

Pitching into weekly drawings: St. Croix Rods – AllTackle & Atlantic Tackle in West O — Nick Denny’s Photography – George Kalwa’s Art – Crabs to Go – Optical Galleria/Hook Sunglasses – Lenny Rudow’s Fish Talk – Scott Lenox’s Fish in OC.. Acie Mankins – Sea Bass Bob – Gerry Meadows – Morning Star Partyboat & Morning Star Reef Raffle.

We can Add More Prizes!! Don’t be bashful!

Particulars!

OCRF’s 2022 Benelli/Park Place Jewlers Annual Reef Raffle. One ticket for $10 – six for $50 – fourteen for $100 – plus an additional ticket for every additional hundred.

A buyer of $200.00 worth, for instance, would be getting 15 tix per hundred; at $300 it would be 16 tix per one hundred so 48 tickets.. $500.00 would be 90 Tix!

Buy tickets online at ocreefs.org at the ‘donation’ tab. Courtney and I will fill the name and phone number in on all your tickets, then send a pic via email. If you don’t have a pic within 48 hours? Email us!

Soon we’ll have other stores selling tickets too. Raceway Citgo by Crabs to Go & Lighthouse Guns & Gear have always been fantastic!

Regular reef building sponsors will know the Ocean City Reef Foundation has no one on salary, no office rent – no one’s having steak dinners on donors’ dollars (though we will treat volunteers to a slice of Miones’ pizza or Royal Farms chicken on occasion!)

In as much as absolutely possible expenses are diminished so donations become reef.

Many of the reefs we’re building will still be enjoyed by divers and fishers centuries from now. This year we’ve already deployed two big barges, a small tug, & thousands of reef blocks.

Coming up we have another small tug, a barge with pipe bundles to deploy, and our first big load of 260 pyramid units all in the immediate pipeline.

Mhawkins@morningstarfishing.com Info@ocreefs.org Capt Monty Hawkins

