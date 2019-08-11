By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

I just returned from the awards banquet for the 46th Annual White Marlin Open where the Motsko family dished out over $6 Million in prize money. My good buddy Tommy Hinkle grabbed a good chunk of it with his $1.5 Million check for 1st place white marlin and in doing so became the first ever two time champion of the White Marlin Open. It was a terrific event and now that it is in the books it’s back to business as usual for most of the fleet until next week’s Poor Girl’s Open at Bahia Marina.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a good day in the canyon today with a fun group. Captain Joe put his crew on a white marlin release and a nice pile of dolphin and he even got in on the photo op.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported sporty sea conditions this morning, but it glassed out nicely and the fish cooperated.

Hi Scott,

Just a bit saucy this morning. Now it’s glassing Out. Sea bass put the feed bag on ..for a while at least.

Jameson Melvin Of Centreville MD took everyone’s pool money with a 17.5 inch cbass. He limited out too.

Jessica Hurst also of Centreville MD (AKA the Mad Photo Bomber) caught a contender.

Nate Vogelsong from Chesapeake City MD was excited with this catch..

Also in the group snap are Jim Eliadis & Melody Melvin from Centreville – JP & John Daily from Trumbauersville PA – plus Chad & Braeden Wunch of York PA.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a couple of trips that were productive. Captain Chase had a nice catch of mahi and mackerel during the day and then some big sand tiger shark releases by night.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing found some more clean water today and put his shooters on some big souther rays in the south bay.