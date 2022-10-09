Busy First Day at the 2022 Ocean City Inshore Classic

By Scott Lenox

I just got back from a very busy first day for our Ocean City Inshore Classic tournament where we had a bunch of boats come to the scales, we had a bunch of fish get weighed and we’ve got some quality fish on the leaderboard! The wind has laid out nicely and though it’s going to be chilly tonight there should be some good fishing tonight and tomorrow before we declare winners and write some very nice checks tomorrow night at the Ocean City Marlin Club. Here’s who’s leading what after the first day of fishing.

Junior Angler

Green Gremlin – 2.8 Pound sheepshead

Open Division

3rd Place

Reel Lucky – 3.6 Pound sheepshead

2nd Place

On the Run – 4.2 Pound Bluefish

1st Place

Reel Quick – 4.2 Pound sheepshead

Tautog Division

3rd Place

Lost Time – 3 Pounds

2nd Place

Sporty – 4.2 Pounds

1st Place

Bait R’ Up – 5.2 Pounds

Flounder Division

3rd Place

Maverick – 3.6 Pounds

2nd Place

Reel Quick – 4.0 Pounds

1st Place

Gunther & Sons – 5.8 Pounds

Rockfish Division

3rd Place

Playdate – 9.6 Pounds

2nd Place & 1st Place

Lost Time – 10.4 Pounds & 13.6 Pounds

Other OCIC tournament pics…..

Away from the tournament Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had another good day of fishing with two nice keeper flounder going in the box.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a good day in the ocean with a pile of sea bass.

There were some keeper flounder caught on board the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina today putting some smiles on faces.

