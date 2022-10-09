Busy First Day at the 2022 Ocean City Inshore Classic

Posted on October 8th, 2022
I just got back from a very busy first day for our Ocean City Inshore Classic tournament where we had a bunch of boats come to the scales, we had a bunch of fish get weighed and we’ve got some quality fish on the leaderboard! The wind has laid out nicely and though it’s going to be chilly tonight there should be some good fishing tonight and tomorrow before we declare winners and write some very nice checks tomorrow night at the Ocean City Marlin Club. Here’s who’s leading what after the first day of fishing.
Junior Angler
Green Gremlin – 2.8 Pound sheepshead
Open Division
3rd Place
Reel Lucky – 3.6 Pound sheepshead
2nd Place
On the Run – 4.2 Pound Bluefish
1st Place
Reel Quick – 4.2 Pound sheepshead
Tautog Division
3rd Place
Lost Time – 3 Pounds
2nd Place
Sporty – 4.2 Pounds
1st Place
Bait R’ Up – 5.2 Pounds
Flounder Division
3rd Place
Maverick – 3.6 Pounds
2nd Place
Reel Quick – 4.0 Pounds
1st Place
Gunther & Sons – 5.8 Pounds
Rockfish Division
3rd Place
Playdate – 9.6 Pounds
2nd Place & 1st Place
Lost Time – 10.4 Pounds & 13.6 Pounds
Other OCIC tournament pics…..
Away from the tournament Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had another good day of fishing with two nice keeper flounder going in the box.
Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a good day in the ocean with a pile of sea bass.
There were some keeper flounder caught on board the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina today putting some smiles on faces.