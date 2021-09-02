Caught Some Fish Before the Storm

By Scott Lenox

Tilefish are snapping! Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center

We’ve got some real weather going by right now in and around Ocean City and Ocean Pines with strong winds and some pretty heavy rain as what’s left of Hurricane Ida moves through the area. I heard that a tornado touched down in Annapolis, MD this afternoon and there are tornado warnings out and about for anyone in the path of what’s left of the storm. Today was no day to be fishing for most and tomorrow brings more of the same, but things look to clear up nicely by the weekend and we even have cooler temps on the way.

There weren’t any fishing reports coming in today thanks to Ida’s remnants, but yesterday there was some good fishing that missed last night’s report. Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash had a crazy good day that looked more like June than August has he helped his crew fill the fish box with fat yellowfin tuna. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come as water temps cool.

Captain Matt Abell of Sea Hawk Sports Center and his son Ethan had a great day of casting when they caught several rockfish, bluefish and speckled trout. Happy Birthday Ethan!

There have been a few sharks caught from the Oceanic Pier over the past few weeks by anglers using large gear and cut bait like spot, mullet or bunker. It’s a fun fight and all fish have been released to swim away.