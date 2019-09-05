Chewing Before the Blow

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Well today looked like the last reely nice day before we start to feel the effects of Hurricane Dorian as he moves up the east coast and eventually offshore. The current forecast has Dorian passing by offshore of the DelMarVa on Friday with rain and wind expected for tomorrow night into Friday. Some of DelMarVa is in a tropical storm watch meaning we could see tropical storm force winds, rain and flooding in the next 48 hours. Winds tomorrow night and Friday are forecast to blow 25-35 with possible gust to 50 or more MPH so to answer a lot of questions……Yes, I’m pulling my boat out tomorrow. I’m going with a better safe than sorry mentality and since I’ll be indisposed at the OCMD Sportsman’s Expo this weekend and unable to get to my boat, I’m pulling it for a couple of days.

I think the fish might know what’s coming as well because fishing in the bay, nearshore ocean and even offshore were very good today for a lot that tried. Captain Corey Kennington of the Boss Hogg had a great day and even found some yellowfin tuna putting four in the box along with releasing a white marlin.

Yesterday Juan Franzetti and his son Lucas did some bottom bouncing off in the deep with their new JPR Rods (I’ve got some inshore and love them) and caught some BIG golden tilefish.

The ocean going party boat fleet had success today too and Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star put a bunch of nice flounder on deck.

Pretty sure that’s done with for a while. Looks like a swell will cook this flounder bite good.

Sure was nice today though. Likely be sea bassing tomorrow—get one more day before Dorian.

Mike Ziegler (Zig!) from OCMD was first to bag-out. Several others would follow suit.

Hunter Owens of Bel Air MD, also limited, took everyone’s pool money with his 23 inch fluke.

Brent Iwanowski also of Bel Air worked hard to scratch up a pretty one.

Also pictured are George Miller of Delton PA – Christopher Cutcher & Paul Teter from Pasadena MD – Carry Snyder from Baltimore – Nate Volgelson from Chesapeake City MD – Paul Kisinger from Harrisburg PA – Troy Heiser from Bath PA – & Jeff Phillips from Earlville MD

Tom Foti, Bushkill, PA, Ed Dennis, Nanticoke, PA, Lisa Kistler, Wilkes Barre, PA, Carol Kochman, Seymour, CT, Dave Brown, Bedford, PA and Sean Milligan, Philadelphia, PA had a great afternoon on the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe and mate Serge Garder. Tom’s won the pool at 18″, 2 lb. 10 oz.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service has got the Spanish mackerel trolling down to a science and today he was in the lab again putting two parties on some great fishing with some bonus flounder in the mix.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had an excellent trip last night with some of our heroes as he took some veterans with Freedom Hunters. The soldiers had a great time with cow nosed and southern rays and I’m not surprised that their aim was right on.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent in several photos today, but a bunch of them were of the same guy. Bear’s first shot was of Christy who caught another nice pompano from the north sea wall and the rest of the shots were of Anatoli Georgiev who was on fire today. Anatoli caught a nice keeper sized flounder and a bunch of weakfish including a JUMBO 25″er!!

Bobby Thomas caught this big 26″ fl0under that weighed in at 5 3/4 pounds while fishing the route 50 bridge.