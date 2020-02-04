Could Have Gone to the Flemish Cap

  Could Have Gone to the Flemish Cap

By Scott Lenox

Could Have Gone to the Flemish Cap

Posted on February 3rd, 2020

3 days of the Great American Outdoor Show are in the rear view mirror, but there are still 6 more days to go so there is plenty of time to come see us in booth 2518 and talk all things Fish in OC.  Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was out on the rip today for some toggin and he once again put anglers on some meat.

Was supposed to be a “docked at 2:30 trip.” It’s 3 and we’re still fishing. (In at 4:15) Bite wasn’t much in this morning’s N current – Somewhere between dead slow and stop. Came on fair after it switched SSW though.
No wind to speak of – dern sure a nice day on the rip. Wish I’d seen it coming. Could have gone to the Flemish Cap.
Ah well..
Dropped our blocks & a pyramid – started fishing.
Just a tiny handful of keepers. Among 18/20 throwbacks some were taggable females too.
Whit Smawley took everyone’s pool money with a 19.75 inch tog.
Sidescan snap is a concrete debris field and barge about 9 miles off. Have about 1,300 blocks here as I recall.
Cheers

