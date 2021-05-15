Crazy Good Flounder Fishing, Jumbo Tog and Monster Black Drum

By Scott Lenox

Posted on May 14th, 2021

Beautiful day here on the Eastern Shore with light winds, sunny skies and warm temps that got into the 70s this afternoon.  We’ve got clean water in the bay, plenty of fish swimming around and to make things even better Maryland sea bass season opens up tomorrow!

On his final day of toggin’ for the year Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had one heck of a day for his anglers.  Captain Kane reported 7 fish in the double digits with the biggest coming in at 28 1/2″ and over 18 pounds.  Sunny, Bob and Brian had some real jumbos today.

Mike K from Fairfax, VA had his first ever keeper tautog today while fishing with sand fleas by the OC Coast Guard station.

Flounder fishing in the back bay was en Fuego today with lots of fish being caught and plenty of nice keeper sized fish.  My man Big Bird Cropper caught himself a limit of 4 fish over 16 1/2″ today.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service reported a nice pick of fish today on a couple of trips that ended with some keepers.  Gulp and Otter Tails were the ticket for the keeper sized fish.

Captain Wayne Blanks of the Bayside Guide Service had two nice keepers on this morning’s trip.

Frank Lanigan and his daughter had a great trip today putting their limit of 8 fish in the cooler.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had yet another great night of shooting for his clients putting them on some great snakehead and long nose gar action.

Captain Matt Abell down at Sea Hawk Sports Center posted these pics of some absolute monster black drum and a few red drum that have been caught out of the Chesapeake Bay the past few days.

