Dat’s Hoo Leads After Day 1 at the 2021 Ocean City Inshore Classic

By Scott Lenox

It was an exciting first day of the 5th Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic presented by TC Backer today with lots of fish hitting the board in every category. The rain held off just long enough for us to pack up and head out after 7 PM just after we had the most exciting weigh in of the night. With 10 minutes left to go before scales closed the crew of Dat’s Hoo rolled in with the first rockfish of the day which they had caught just 10 minutes before. The big rockfish was still kicking when we put it on the measuring stick and it tipped out at 34.75″, just .25″ inside the 35″ maximum for rockfish. Rockfish fall into a “slot” in Maryland where they must be at least 28″, but less than 35″ and this rockfish could not have been any more perfect for our tournament. The fish weighed in at 16 pounds even and is going to be a tough one to beat thanks to the 35″ maximum size. There were lots of other great fish weighed in tonight….here’s who’s winning what after day 1. Thanks to Dave Messick or the awesome pics!

Open Division

3rd Place Line Dancer. 4.6 Pound Bluefish

2nd Place Lost Time. 8.4 Pound Bluefish

1st Place Reel Quick. 10.6 Pound Sheepshead

Tautog Division

3rd Place. Knot on Call. 2.6 Pounds

2nd Place. On the Run. 3.0 Pounds

1st Place. Reel Quick 3.2 Pounds

Flounder Division

3rd Place. Line Dancer. 2.2 Pounds

2nd Place. Beeracuda. 2.4 Pounds

1st Place. Muta Fuka. 3.0 Pounds. Also current Junior Angler Leader. Ryan Neves

Rockfish Division

1st Place. Dat’s Hoo. 16 Pounds

Outside of the tournament Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a nice day of fishing the east channel with keeper flounder and bluefish on both his morning and afternoon trips.

Tom Tatum from West Chester, PA was on a roll last week when he had three keeper flounder on one day and his limit of four on the next.