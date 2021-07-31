Day 1 at the 2021 OCMC Heels & Reels Tournament

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

It wasn’t 250 degrees outside today so it was even more pleasant than it has been lately. Winds were light, skies were sunny and it was a great day to be on the water. Today was also a day all about the ladies as they competed in day one of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Heels & Reels Tournament. Thanks to Amanda Shick for the pics!

Outside of the tournament Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey chunked up a couple of yellowfin tuna for his anglers on today’s trip to the deep.

Anglers on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a little bit of a tough time with the sea bass, but the flounder bit well for some.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a good day of it today….per usual.

Lot of guys laying to the wharf today. I sure didn’t see anything in the forecast to hold us back, but then I wasn’t checking for 60 miles out. Dern sure saw some swell from yesterday’s southerlies—wasn’t a show-stopper.

Jeannine C from Fallston MD was today’s guest reef builder. Dropped em on the money too..

After a slow start we had a few flurries of action. All day? Mostly not. Some schools would scarcely touch a bait, others we could pick a few from.

Flounder George stayed true to his monicker – did not deviate from his self-given task of catching fluke on cbass trips. Got one flounder too. No o e else did.

Overall? A tough bite..

Ahhh. But, as is almost always the case, perseverance paid off in fish today. Scott Small of Rosedale MD and a few others kept after it – made the best of each opportunity – but Scott alone bagged out.

He pocketed everyone’s pool money too.

Go figure.

We’ll try again in the morning.

Regards

Monty

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty had a decent day of it in the bay today putting a keeper flounder in the box with the Roy Rig and a keeper rockfish in the box with the Stretch.



Brody and Bryce Atkinson joined Mike Monteleone and caught a limit of nice keeper flounder over ocean structure.

Ryan Cowder caught this fat 21” keeper flounder in the Thorofare today while fishing with Jason Pylypczuk.