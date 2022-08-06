Day 1 at The Ocean City Marlin Club’s Heels & Reels Tournament

By Scott Lenox

Today was the first of two fishing days for the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Heels & Reels ladies only tournament and there was some pretty good fishing. There weren’t many billfish to be had, but there were some caught and some nice tunas. Here’s who’s leading after one day of fishing.

Away from the tournament, the Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter and crew had a crazy good day of tuna fishing with 13 yellowfins going in the fish box.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good sea bass bite today with lots of fish around the rail along with a couple of keeper flounder and some cutlassfish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported an excellent sea bass bite today that seemed like November.

A light southerly breeze crossed my bow on the way off this morning. Not much wind, mind you; only thirteen knots on the anemometer; just enough to form an occasional white cap really. Remarkable only in that it was a different ocean than the slick calms we’d known in previous days.

Spoiled Rotten.

Just before arriving at our block drop, Rambler Reef, we discovered a polyball marker and moved it closer to the reef. Not gear. Just a marker. I hope no mahi hide there in coming weeks. Might not be safe.

Holly and Cathy stood by today’s blocks and dropped em perfectly. I found this brand new reef, built in honor of Roger Shelleman, already holding a few fish with only 3 drops! Given a bit more substrate it will almost certainly be used as a spawning site for sea bass & by summer flounder in late September/October.

Doesn’t take a lot. Will improve over the years.

Cbass bite nearly November-like at our first drop; sure was nice fishing. Day’s action tapered to our typical summer grind after that. Most of my anglers put an excellent summer catch together time it was over though. Bernie was high hook with 13 – Dennis took the pool with a nice knothead..

Cheers

Monty

There was a decent flounder bite for the crew of the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina with three nice keepers for some folks.

