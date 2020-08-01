Day 1 at the OCMC Heels & Reels Tournament

By Scott Lenox

We got some much needed rain today and thankfully there was no wind associated with it so it was plenty fishable. That is probably not going to be the case in a couple of days as now Hurricane Isaias heads toward the continental U.S. White Marlin Open organizers have extended next week’s tournament through Sunday to make it a fish 3 of 7 day event and we’ll be keeping an eye on the storm to see how thing’s pan out.

Today was day one of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Heels $ Reels ladies only tournament. This is a great tournament for our female anglers and lots of teams also use it as a practice run for the White Marlin Open. Here’s who leads after one day of fishing. Thanks to Dave Messick and Amanda Shick for the photos!

Away from the ladies tournament Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had another great day of chunking and put his crew on a fish box full of yellowfin tuna.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to deal with today’s rain and a little wind, but he’ll take it if the sea bass fishing keeps up like it’s been.

5 Hour Energy majority share holder Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been awake since 2019, and it’s all for good reason. Captain Marc enjoyed some crazy good shooting for cow nosed and southern rays on the Dusk to Dawn and then headed out with his daughter Alivia for her first offshore trip aboard the private boat Killing Time. Captain Marc and Alivia had a great time putting some fat yellowfin tuna on the dock.

These guys had a couple of keepers today fishing on the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe at the wheel.