Day 1 at The OCMC Labor Day White Marlin Tournament

It was another pretty hot one today, but winds were calm and there were lots of folks out on the water enjoying the fishing and the weather. I took a cruise with the family this evening and saw some boats coming back from offshore and there were several white and blue marlin flags flying. Tomorrow looks to be a little rough in the ocean so some boats are going to lay, but Sunday looks nice again so it will be one day off and then back to it.

Today was day 1 of the Ocean City Marlin Club Labor Day White Marlin Tournament and there was some good fishing to get things started. Fish in OC charter partner Roll Groove is currently sitting in the lead in the billfish release category with two days left to fish. Thanks to Amanda Shick for the pics!

Away from the tournament, Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey showed his crew a good time putting them on two white marlin releases and some nice mahi.

The Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter put this crew on an awesome day that included a white marlin release and a bunch of longfin albacore.

The crew on the RoShamBo with Captain Willie Zimmerman put two healthy yellowfin tuna in the box on today’s trip out of the Ocean City Fishing Center.

On Saturday, Macy Seitz (15) of Ocean Pines caught and released her first white marlin while fishing on the Kilo Charlie with her Dad Mitch Seitz and sister Leah Seitz.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had two trips today that were productive for his clients. First it was some nice mahi out in the ocean and then it was awesome flounder action in the back bay.

Curt Presnell and his son Cody had a good day in the ocean catching a limit of flounder and a limit of mahi with one bruiser that weighed 25 pounds.

Anglers on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak saw some good fishing today with a good flounder bite and some big sea bass.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to deal with some “confused” seas early on, but things laid out nicely and the fishing was good.

Light westerlies this am. Looked to be beautiful offshore ..only it wasn’t.

Dogone northerly wave set, a southerly heave(swells), and a sporty chop from the west made for washing machine conditions—a ‘confused sea’ sort of day.

Conditions improved wonderfully later in the morning as the wind and swell fell out.

Had some great clients aboard, long time regulars including Mr. Floyd who quickly showed Flounder George how it’s done with back to back keeper fluke.

Only one thing wrong.. I was atop a mountain of sea bass at the time. And I do mean a mountain. We caught 8 or 10 dandies when it should have been double headers around the rail.

“Oh boy” I thought,

“Gonna have to work for em today.“

And we did. Got easier as the bite improved though.

Even caught some inshore jumbo mahi along with our sea bass & a few nice fluke. Some did far better than others, sea conditions (& stomachs) being what they were. Some guys were in double digits on cbass. High man had 6 mahi; a few nice flounder aboard. Good fishing I’d say.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing put his clients on some good shooting today that included some nice cow nosed and southern rays.

Tim Bielaski and his dad Mike had a good day out in the ocean with a limit of mahi and some big triggerfish. Happy Birthday to Mike who turned 74 years young on the trip!

The guys up at Fenwick Tackle reported in that Madelyne caught some nice bluefish in the surf and Rich caught two reel nice keeper flounder in the back bay.