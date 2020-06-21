Day 1 at the OCMC Small Boat Tournament and the Largest Bigeye So Far This Season

By Scott Lenox

Tomorrow is Father’s Day and if you got Dad another tie you suck. You know he probably wants some fishing stuff so get over to Atlantic Tackle tomorrow…it’s not too late!

We had another absolutely beautiful day today in and around Ocean City and the bay and ocean were packed with boats. I was on the water today with my lovely wife Kristen fishing the Ocean City Marlin Club Small Boat Tournament and we had an awesome day. Fishing was so-so with a nice 19″ flounder and a couple of bluefish, but the weather and the company made it awesome!

Our bluefish is actually on the leaderboard for Day 1 of the OCMC Small Boat Tournament and here are the rest of the standings after the first day of fishing.

Thanks to Amanda Shick for the pics!

All of these pics were also taken by Dave Messick of Hooked on OC and are available for sale at high resolution. Email sales@hookedonoc.com for photos.

The largest bigeye tuna of the season was caught today by the private boat Salty Bandit. Ryan Murray, Griffin Winginroth and Megan Wendt caught the big fish below Poorman’s Canyon and weighed it at the Ocean City Fishing Center where it tipped the scale at 270 pounds. The crew also had a long fin albacore. This was the first bigeye ever for the crew. Thanks to Amanda and Jeff Landis for the photo and the info.

The second largest bigeye tuna of the season was caught on the same day out of the same marina when the Wrecker with Captain Jeremy Blunt pulled into his slip at the Ocean City Fishing Center. This big “eyeball” weighed 248 pounds and took several hours to boat. Wrecker also boxed 8 yellowfin tuna.

Captain Anthony Matarese Jr. and the crew of Reel Chaos had another awesome day of trolling putting yellowfin and a bigeye in the fish box.

Three generations of Meushaws enjoyed a fun day of trolling on board the Last Call with Captains Frank and Franky Pettolina. They put 5 yellowfin tuna on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters left the sea bass gear at home and headed out to the canyons on this beautiful day. Captain Chase put his guys on some quality yellowfin tuna.

The crew of the private boat Redemption had a crazy good day of tuna fishing in the Poorman’s Canyon. The crew had 8 bigeye tuna and two yellowfin tuna and also released a white marlin.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star has been enjoying the sea conditions the past few days….and his anglers have been enjoying some good sea bass fishing.

Another gorgeous day, another load of block & a reef pyramid to bolster our region’s coral habitat (if only in the smallest measure.) Dropped em at Two Tanks Reef and, of course, kept paddling.

The bite was steady until the current slowed. Turned back on after 40 minutes or so.

Rick Williamson from Mt Airy took everyone’s pool money, while his buddy, Tom Jigmaster, bagged out way ahead of the pack. A new guy up on the bow was catching doubles on the jig when not otherwise engaged. He was rumored to have some electronic advantage.. Ms Kendal Butterworth of Millsboro DE more than held her own. She’d have outfished some of the guys standing on her head I’d reckon.

Melvin Holloman from Wilmington DE boxed em up – here with a fine keeper double. Trung Trieu of Ashburn VA boxed out in fine style as did Bob Wagaman from Hanover PA.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good bunch of sea bass on today’s trip with some very nice flounder mixed in.

The bay fishing party boat Miss Ocean City caught the first kingfish that I’ve seen from the bay so far this year. Hopefully we’ll see some kingfish and croaker in our bay this year!

Captain Marc Spagnola is in zombie mode now that summer is here. Last night it was some gar and jumbo snakehead action for his shooters and today it was some cow nosed and southern rays.

Captain Jack Strouse, Burton Witcraft, Blake Witcraft, Ross Kendall and Chris Kendall caught the first yellowfin tuna ever for the private boat Wild Child out of Pines Point Marina today.

Blake Gunther fished the incoming tide at the inlet with white Gulp and put a couple of quality keeper flounder in the boat.

Yesterday Morgan Mericle, Ryan and Carlos had two nice keeper rockfish while fishing the route 50 bridge.

Brian Fitzhugh has had a couple of good days of flounder fishing behind Assateague Island with keeper flounder up to 20 1/2″.

I met this guy at Sunset Marina while weighing our fish for the Small Boat Tournament where he showed me this nice keeper flounder in the Thorofare. His brother also caught a keeper fish of 20″. I’m not sure of his name, but I told him to text me his details and I’d put him in the fishing report. I never got the text, but I’m a man of my word….so here you go, “guy I met at Sunset Marina with the flounder.”