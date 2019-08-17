Day 2 at The 2019 Poor Girl’s Open Sees NEW MD State Record Mahi

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

That’s right folks….there is a pending NEW state record mahi just a few short weeks after the old state record that stood for over 30 years was broken. I had the pleasure of fishing with the crew of No Quarter today with my wife Kristen as an angler with Dave Messsick along for a new episode of Hooked on OC and we had a great day. The girls caught and released four white marlin and are currently sitting in 2nd place billfish release. We arrived at the scales at Bahia Marina to turn in the catch report and get a photo just in time to see the biggest mahi I’ve ever seen in person come off of the Haulin’ N Ballin’ with Captain Howard Lynch and crew. Angler Kristy Frashure muscled in this beautiful and incredible 74.5 pound mahi today which skyrocketed into first place (go out on a limb here and say it won’t be beat) and when verified will become a new state record for the mahi species. You might remember the Layin’ Lines out of Sunset Marina beat the old record just over two weeks ago with a HUGE 72.8 pound mahi, but that won’t last the 36 years that the previous fish did. This fish will be verified in short time and become a new Maryland state record for mahi at 74.5 pounds and will be held by a lady angler…….just awesome!!!

Here’s who else is leading what in the 2019 Poor Girl’s Open. Thanks to Dave Messick and Matt McQueeny of Hooked on OC for the photos!

Wahoo

3rd Wahoo- MR Ducks- Maghan Cochran- 27.2lb

2nd Wahoo- Bar South- Michelle Espinosa- 47.8l

1st Wahoo- Restless Lady II- Ginger Flemming- 69.7lb

Tuna

3rd- Tuna- Grande Pez Gina Duvall 48.0lb

2nd Tuna- Stalker Monica Le 49.6lb

1st Tuna- Marli Brooke Moretz 65.3lb

No photo

Dolphin

3rd Dolphin- Seek and Destroy- Christine Fried- 23.2lb

2nd Dolphin- Talkin’ Trash- Jody Eid 40.2lb

1st Dolphin- Haulin N’ Ballin- Kristy Frashure- 74.5lb

Billfish Release

3rd Electric Bill- 2 Blue & 1 White Release (12:06pm)

No Photo

2nd No Quarter- 4 White Release- (2:16pm)

1st C Boys- 4 White Release- (11:13am)

Away from the tournament Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters has been having some great ocean fishing for his anglers. Captain Chase is catching a mixed bag of bottom fish during the day including triggerfish and sea bass, and is releasing some big sand tiger sharks by night.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a nice day of inshore trolling when he put this family on some good fishing for tasty Spanish mackerel.

Big Bird Cropper may be wondering where his fish is, but his buddies are holding a couple of nice keeper flounder that they caught in the east channel today.

Lance Biesecker of York, PA and Josh Rosenberger of Gettysburg, PA caught a 19 1/2 and a 17 1/2 flounder on live mullet in the West Channel on the outgoing tide.