December Doormats

By Scott Lenox

It definitely felt like December today with a very cold start this morning and snow flurries in a lot of areas for a while. The sun wasn’t out for long either, but the wind wasn’t bad so some boats got out to see what fishing was all about.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler got out to the ocean and had rain, sleet and snow today, but that was no big deal thanks to the good fishing. The sea bass bite was good, there were a few nice bluefish and there were a couple of December doormat flounder brought over the rail. Dennis had a jumbo 29″, 9 1/4 pounder and Danny had a stud fish at 8 3/4 pounds. Weather is looking good for Thursday and Friday this week!

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun “only” caught 8 rockfish today in the OC inlet, but one of them was this beauty of a 34″ fish that was just within the slot and able to be put in the cooler.