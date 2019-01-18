By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

We’ve got a couple of seasonal days with a little precipitation in the forecast until it gets down right COLD! Sunday starts off normal, but by the time Sunday night rolls around we are expected to have lows in the teens with wind chills possibly below zero Sunday night into Monday. Tomorrow might be a good day to go toggin’ if you can make it. Captain Monty Hawkins will have the Morning Star out there like he did today….

Hi Scott,

Put some right decent fish across the rail today. A good percentage were over 20 inches.

No keepers went back that I know of, and I don’t think anyone limited out, but we certainly iced some nice ones.

Have a trip tomorrow – only one guy so far!

Steve Cohen of Whitehall, MD won the pool with a 23.75 inch bull. Steve also won our daily 50/50 Reef Raffle – took everyone’s money!

Also pictured is Jeff Smith of Red Line, PA who landed a 19 & 22 inch fish on his first tog trip ever.

I think a lot of my clients called in sick today – didn’t want to be photographed!