Decent Fishing in Some Dirty Water

By Scott Lenox

It was another windy one today with strong northwest winds blowing most of the day. So windy in fact that I only know of one boat that went into the ocean and they reported it was “top three roughest days this summer.” The wind has got water conditions very dirty in the bay and in the ocean so it’s going to take a few days for things to straighten up after the blow. Thankfully there is still some decent fishing going on in the bay despite the dirty water.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service reported it was so windy today that he couldn’t even drift by the route 50 bridge. He was still able to make a day of it and put his anglers on three keeper flounder, some throwbacks and a surprise Spanish Mackerel.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound reported that it was a little bumpy today, but he still put his guys on some nice fish. Captain Kane’s anglers had some very nice flounder and also released a nice cobia at the first lump.

Blake Gunther and Justin Kreiser used the Fish in OC Tog Jigs today with sand fleas and caught a bunch of fish at the south jetty and Martha’s Landing rocks. They guys caught black drum, rockfish, tautog and two nice sheepshead.

Rich Daiker fished with RJ Phipps and his dad today and had a nice day of flounder fishing at the route 50 bridge. The guys defied the crappy water and caught 7 keeper flounder and about 20 throwbacks.

Michelle Mick was nice enough to catch a keeper flounder and a keeper trout today so that her husband Joel could get his picture taken with them. Nice work Michelle!

The Ocean City Girl was the only report that came in from the ocean today and the report was rough conditions with a good bite on false albacore.