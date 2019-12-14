Decking Some Tautog

By Scott Lenox

Check out the video of the 12 Days of Christmas deals at Atlantic Tackle!

Greetings all and welcome to the “Fishing Report Every So Often” time of year. Mother Nature is definitely changing the season and we are left dealing with rain, wind and sometimes very cold temperatures. The rain and even the cold aren’t that big a deal when you’re talking about fishing, but through a little wind in there and it’s best to stay at the dock.

We had a few fishable days this past week and Captain Kane Bounds was able to get the Fish Bound out on the rip to do some damage to the tautog population. Sea bass are moving further offshore as the water cools so Captain Kane and the party boat fleet will be switching gears to tautog fishing sooner than later. Captain Kane reported that he had bumpy, but fishable days that produced some nice catches. Wednesday he had to work for the fish and managed 19 keepers with fish up to 9 pounds. Thursday saw a boat limit of 32 keepers and Friday was a picky chew, but the crew ended up with 30 keepers in the box by the end of it.