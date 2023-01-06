Dense Fog and Tautog

By Scott Lenox

We had a weather transition day today as the ocean calmed down from yesterday’s wind. The day ended up quite nice with warm temps and sunny skies, but there was still some fog to contend with over the ocean. Not to worry, tog don’t mind fog.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides was out on the ocean today and he put his guys on some very nice fish that will make for tasty tog nuggets.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed today’s weather and most of his clients enjoyed today’s fishing.

Any astronomer would insist there was a specific time when the sun rose today. Derned if we could prove it — morning came a lighter shade of gray was all we saw.

Dense fog and a heave; a southerly swell still fairly sharp from yesterday’s wind; it would be 12:30 before the beautiful calm day I’d envisioned materialized. Sure got pretty then though.

Hailey and William dropped blocks on a new piece I’m working on. It’s a fair piece off the beach, at least where this reef block project is concerned. Guarantee there will be cbass spawning there come spring.

Madw a short run & began setting up on spot number one.

Wanted to.

Dagoned wind and tide were so perfectly balanced I didn’t even bother with anchoring. Jim from Brick NJ had the first tog over the rail. It was in double digits—a nice female that went back and would win the pool. Then some shorts and smaller keepers most of which went back. We were catching tog ‘on the drift.’

Next spot I was able to anchor. Derned if we didn’t catch better drifting.

Nicked a few most everywhere we went. Never hot – just a pick. Dern sure didn’t lack for skill. Had some experts aboard including my all time favorite female angler, a gal whose skill on tog is a marvel, Hailey.

Had I the opportunity to wager I’d have absolutely let it all ride on her ..and I’d have lost it all too! Instead? Zig was high hook while the fellow fishing with him goose egged..

This dagoned fishery is some kind of tough!

Hope the weather lets us get our next few trips in.

Cheers All,

Monty

