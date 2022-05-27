Do You Roy Rig

By Scott Lenox

Click the vid for rockfish, bluefish and trout rigs available at Atlantic Tackle!

Even though it was cloudy most of the day and foggy over the ocean, we still had a decent day with warmish temps and light winds. The ocean was closed for the sea bass fleet thanks to left over wind out there, but there were some anglers that got out on the bay for some fishing before the Memorial Day Holiday.

Shaun Flaherty paddled over to Assateague Island in his kayak this evening to throw some of Big Bird Cropper’s World Famous Roy Rig and he had one terrific time over there. Shaun had several rockfish with a 29″ keeper and a big 41″ throwback in there. He also landed a keeper weakfish (grey trout) while chucking Roys. Nice work!

Owen West hit the Thorofare this evening and caught a quick keeper flounder at 17″ on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in pink with a pink Gulp. Hid Dad was even quicker making fish tacos.

Brian Brannan and the crew had some luck fishing the East Channel today with bucktails and Fish in OC Deadly Doubles. The guys had 6 throwbacks and 2 keeper flounder.

Tom “Bluefish” Berry lived up to his nickname when he caught his limit of three bluefish from the route 50 bridge last night on speck rigs.

John Unkart had a nice day in the Assateague surf catching several bluefish and one kingfish on hi-lo rigs.

David Moore had an awesome day in the Assateague surf the other day when he used sand fleas and peeler crabs to land a 25″ black drum and several rockfish between 38″ and 47″.

Jack and Cade Campbell of Nazareth, PA had a nice day casting Roy Rigs at the south jetty today. The twins had rockfish up to 23″ and an 18″ bluefish.

John Fremming and his buddy Kirk had a nice day of flounder fishing this past weekend when they put five keeper flounder in the cooler from 17″ to 21″.