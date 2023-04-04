Double Digit Tautog For Everyone

By Scott Lenox

Double Digit Tautog For Everyone

Posted on April 3rd, 2023

We had a pretty windy day today, but it was nice enough to get out on the water and catch some more double digit tautog.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a great day of tog fishing today with double digit fish for everyone on board.  Captain Chase put his crew on fish of 10.5, 10.5, 12, 13, 14, 17 and 18 pounds.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has been seeing some very good tautog fishing lately as well with limits of tautog coming over the rail with several fish in double digits.

Back on March 26th, Jeff Rosenkilde was fishing Newport Bay when he landed the second keeper rockfish from the bay in Ocean City.

One of my favorite bites of food on Earth!!  Hit the vid for recipe….

