Epic Yellowfin Tuna Fishing

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

As the wind switched directions today the offshore fleet was allowed a short window to get out to the canyons and check on the tuna fishing again and they were handsomely rewarded. Mother Nature deals them a crap hand tomorrow so they’ll most likely be staying at the dock, but Friday looks doable again and the weekend is iffy and worth keeping an eye on. I can bet that if the ocean isn’t too rough anyone that can go will as the tuna fishing has been something to write home about.

Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI is a reel good tuna fishermen….15 years running he has been the top tuna boat for the Ocean City Marlin Club and today he was even impressed by the yellowfin tuna fishing. Captain Mark and crew had Jason Hinton and crew aboard today and had a record setting day on the MARLI with a limit of 18 yellowfin tuna going into the box and another 58….yes 58 being released. That is a total of 76 yellowfin tuna for the day. The crew also boxed 10 gaffer sized mahi for an epic day in our offshore canyons. All of the fish hit ballyhoo and spreader bars in around 200 fathoms of the Poor Man’s Canyon.

The Wrecker with Captain Jeremy Blunt was in the tuna grounds today as well and also put a bunch of fish in the box. Captain Jeremy put his anglers on 13 yellowfin tuna and 10 gaffer sized mahi.

Captain Steve Moore and the crew of the Stalker out of the Ocean City Fishing Center took advantage of today’s weather window and threw 19 yellowfin tuna and four mahi up on the dock.

Not to be left out of the tuna fishing frenzy, Captain Anthony Pino had an epic day in the Poor Man’s as well. Captain Anthony put his anglers on 15 yellowfin tuna, but he also got jumped by “don’t know how many” bigeye tuna and landed three of them all around 100 pounds.

Seas were “saucy” today, but Captain Monty Hawkins steered the Morning Star to the sea bass grounds and ended up having a nice day on the rip.

Hi Scott,

Sheesh! Getting out is a bear!

But get out we did today. Plenty saucy. Most scratched dinner out of it. Some did a bit better. Lady Angler extraordinaire, Kathy Creel of WOC, took everyone’s money again with her 18.5 inch sea bass. She also landed our 3rd keeper flounder this year; a fish who was quite clearly confused as to where he should be.

Also pictured are Tony Powell of Fort Washington MD – Zachery Bowes of Nescopeck PA – plus Kevin Kressler Sr & Jr of Orangeville PA

Back in the bay it was windy this afternoon, but we’ve had some surprisingly clean water so flounder fishing hasn’t been bad at all. Today it wasn’t just “not bad” for Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters, it was good! Captain Jason had a terrific trip with this crew that put nine keeper fish in the box with Captain Mark Hoos Jr.

Ayrton “The Kayak Crouton” Pryor and Jacob Lewis fished the south jetty today and Jacob landed himself this beauty of a 23″ weakfish on a lead head / grub combo.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been putting some arrows to the meat the past few trips. Last night it was some gar shooting on the river and today it was rays on the south bay.