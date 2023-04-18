Even More Double Digit Tautog

By Scott Lenox

Posted on April 17th, 2023

It was a little cooler today than it has been, but it was still a nice day for April.  The wind started blowing hard this afternoon and looks to do the same tomorrow so there might not be too many folks in your favorite fishing spot.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound took advantage of today’s nice start and put his crew on some very good tautog fishing.  The crew of Fish Bound caught a bunch of “blackfish” including 10 double digit released fish up to 14 pounds.

Austin Wagner caught this 20″ keeper flounder on a salmon red Gulp while fishing the Thorofare yesterday.

April 17, 2023
