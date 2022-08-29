Finally Some Marlins Around

By Scott Lenox

We had some hot, but beautiful weather today and the rest of the week looks like more of the same. The forecast shows winds of 5-10 or 15 knots all the way through Friday so there should be some good fishing going on. It’s a great time to get on board!

The offshore fleet found some fish during last week’s MidAtlantic Tournament and thankfully that water is still within striking distance. It looks to be moving to the south too so hopefully the weather will cooperate over the next few weeks and we can have some of that awesome marlin fishing that we can see sometimes in September. Captain Anthony Matarese and his crew on Reel Chaos had a great trip off offshore today with 5 white marlin releases and two stud longfin albacore.

The crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowksi had another great day with the mahi mahi and put a bunch of fish on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters has had some good ocean fishing as of late with flounder for most of his crews and some bonus mahi and sea bass. Today he even caught a lookdown fish.

Owen West fished the route 50 bridge last night where he caught and then released this 25″ striper. Today he headed out about 10 miles in the calm conditions and caught two keeper flounder of 17″ and 19″. He said the Fish in OC Deadly Double in pink was, “all they would eat.”

Linda and Brian Brannan fished ocean structure today with their son and had two keeper flounder of 19″ and 22″ and a bonus 16″ triggerfish.

Brian Yakomowicz, Steve Diffendorfer and Pat Tucker had a decent day in the ocean with some false albacore and some peanut mahi.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a tough drift and some tough sea bass fishing, but there was decent flounder fishing again on board.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed some fine weather and a fine day on the lake today.

Heavy fog before sunrise this day. Marina socked in; a few boats wisely laid in until it began to lift.

Thankfully: wasn’t long. Fog wasn’t gone, just no longer pea soup. We worked our way out buoy to buoy – could see a safe distance.

It improved.

Sunrise pic just white fog but with some vis.

False sunrise pic taken a while later revealed we’d chosen a fine day to be at sea.

And it was.

Just a few miles off we caught a false albacore on a noisy daisy chain; the “chatter sticks” cedar plug lure of my design. Lexi was a happy angler, the boat had great bait for the day.

Lexi also sent our blocks into the briny deep at Rambler Reef. I think the block unit itself landed atop several heavy trash can holders. Looked like it. Be sweet if it did.

As ever, we pressed on.

As this is wahoo season I had crew run 6 trolling lines astern. Perhaps fifteen minutes afterward we had one long run off – Yeah Baby!

The excitement diminished swiftly when we found a big false albacore had taken those same cedar plugs.

Perhaps the drag was set too lightly.

Yeah. Way too light.

Live and learn.

Was a thrill. Thought sure it was a wahoo run off.

On to today’s grounds.. Work & grind – work & grind; hunting mahi has its reward, but derned if you don’t have to put in the effort.

We had perhaps a dozen in the boat when I changed up to some bottom dropping.

Glad I did. Cbass weren’t chewing the bottom of the boat – fair bite though.

Nice fish too. Only caught a single fluke all day. Stayed busy with sea bass until we wore out our welcome – back to mahi fishing.

Glad I did that too! Sheww.. Got covered up a number of times! Really nice bite – if brief. We’d get a shot – and then not. Only once did we get a brief second drop on a school of mahi.

Very end of the day I had my guys working on a big old mess forward when I saw some nice mahi cruise by – “Try em, just don’t call for a mate – they’re busy!” ..and the mahi pool winner was landed.

Nice day.

Light rail but a great crowd.

I really enjoy this mixed fishery. Especially on a calm day.

Lots of calm through Thursday. Lots of spots open. Mahi will likely fly out of here with the first NE wind.

It’s happening..

Cheers

Monty

New Back Deck Fishing Report is live on our YouTube…check it out!