By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Happy Easter everyone!!

I hope you all got to enjoy the day with your families and maybe spend some time outside on this beautiful spring day! It was a tad windy on the bay, but on land it was very nice with warm temps and sunny skies. There were some anglers out as well and we got our first entrants for the new Doormat Derby that we are putting on with Hooked on OC. It’s a season long flounder contest with simple rules.

Catch a legal flounder Weigh it at one of our five weigh station partners…..Atlantic Tackle, Bahia Marina, Ocean City Fishing Center, Oceanic Pier, Fenwick Tackle Fill out the catch form with the weigh station. (example in the video below) Take a pic and send to us at info@fishinoc.com for the fishing report That’s it!

The Doormat Derby will run through October 13, which is the 2nd day of our Inshore Classic tournament. Winners will be announced at our awards banquet. There is a junior angler prize (16 and under) and three places for flounder. In the event of an exact tie, the first flounder weighed will win. If you didn’t get a chance to see our video with prizes you can check it out here.

We had our first entrants for the Doormat Derby come in today when the Evans crew caught some flatties up in the Thorofare. Fulton Evans’ 2.0 pounder is currently in first place in the Derby and Johnny Evans’ 2.0 is currently in second place overall and in the lead in the junior angler category. The crew also caught another flounder and a nice bluefish.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City sent in some pics of some action that’s been taking place down on the pier this weekend. There has been some reely good short striper action, there have been some tautog caught and the first flounder of the season for the pier came over the railing. Anatoli also caught a tautog from the 3rd street bulkhead.