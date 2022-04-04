First Flounder of the 2022 Ocean City Fishing Season

By Scott Lenox

We had a very decent day for early April with decent temps and sunny skies, but boy was it windy. That didn’t stop a few anglers from getting out on the water including Kristen and myself.

Yesterday we had a great day of fishing at the route 90 bridge where we caught and released 12 small rockfish on our Fish in OC Thing A Ma Jig. It was Kristen’s first trip of the season so it was nice to get some fish under the belt.

We weren’t planning on going fishing today, but when we delivered some rigs to Pines Point Provisions we noticed what we thought were decent conditions on the bay. Even though I was planning on doing some power washing I left the decision to go up to Kristen and she said, “F$%& it! Let’s go!” The plan was to try for the first flounder of the season for a little bit and then go back to route 90 to try for rockfish again, but when we got out into the bay that plan almost changed. The wind was blowing out of the northwest at 20+ and the bay was white capping so we almost turned right around and docked the boat…..I’m really glad we didn’t! We headed to a spot that Kristen chose and when conditions were worse there we decided to do one drift since we had made the trip and then head back home. The first rig went to the bottom…..with 4 ounces of lead!…..and then I placed it in the rod holder. I dropped my second rig to the bottom and had just clicked the bail closed when I turned around and saw my JPR custom with a bend at the top that was twitching like a flounder had jumped on. I said to Kristen, “I think that’s a fish!” and picked up the rod where my suspicion was immediately confirmed. After about a 2 minute fight I had the first flounder of the 2022 season in the net and went a little ape poop after it hit the deck. I’ve been fishing in OC for around 30 years and this is the first time I’ve ever caught the first flounder of the season….it was awesome!! Now the important info for you flounder fishermen. I caught the fat 18″er on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse with a 5″ white Gulp in 8′ of water in the Thorofare. Water temp was 51.5 degrees…..and damn was the wind blowing!!

Kristen was fast with her phone and got a great video where you can hear and see the wind…..and my excitement!

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters is back open for business for the season and today he had Mark Debinski from Bluewater Advisory Group on board. Captain Jason put Mark on some catch and release rockfish action and a couple of keeper tautog.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is getting on the river more and more as the season moves on and his shooters are seeing some really good action for snakeheads, gar and catfish.

Check out our newly posted recipe for Crab Pie in the vid below.