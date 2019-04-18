By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

We had a really nice day today in and around Ocean City with temps near 60 degrees and sunny skies, but the wind did pick up quite a bit this afternoon. Report from the bay was that it was “kicked up” pretty good and the water wasn’t the cleanest, but it wasn’t terribly dirty either. There is some reel nasty weather forecast for Good Friday and Saturday and then it clears out with a great forecast for early next week. Hopefully the wind and rain forecast for the weekend doesn’t mess it up too bad.

My buddy Big Bird Cropper was out on the water today taking advantage of the fishable conditions and he had his best fishing partner along in his wife Tammy. Bird and Tammy cast his World Famous Roy Rig and ended up with over 20 throwback rockfish and the first nice bluefish that I’ve seen this year. The blue was 26″ long and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Hopefully this is the first bluefish of many that make their way into the surf and back bays of Ocean City.