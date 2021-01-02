First Tautog of 2021 Out of Ocean City, MD

By Scott Lenox

Happy New Year everyone!! Welcome to the first Daily Angle of 2021! We had some pretty crappy weather today with some rain and wind, and truthfully I didn’t expect a fishing report with the forecast that we had for the ocean. That’s what I get for thinking. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had his sights set on catching the first tautog of the year out of Ocean City and that is exactly what he did today. Captain Chase reported pretty rough seas, but it was fishable and today he put angler Mike Sadowski on the first tautog for 2021 out of Ocean City, MD. The guys had a nice day with 15 keepers up to 7.8 pounds before they decided to come home. Maryland sea bass season is now closed so the inshore charter and party boat fleet will be concentrating mainly on tautog until May when MD sea bass reopens on the 15th. Congrats to Captain Chase and angler Mike Sadowski on OC’s first tog of 2021. I hope you enjoy your “major award!”