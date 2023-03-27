First Two Flounder of the Season in the Bay and 19 Pound Tautog in the Ocean

By Scott Lenox

It was a little windy inshore to start the day, but when that laid out this afternoon it was absolutely beautiful! It was a great day to be on the water whether you were catching anything or not.

The big news of the day was the first flounder of the season caught in the back bay this afternoon. Dakota Bitner was fishing the Thorofare in 7′ feet of water with a temperature of 51 degrees when he found the flounder that will kick things off for the season in the back bay. The 16 3/4″ flattie ate a live minnow on a top and bottom rig. Dakota rightfully gives full credit to his amazing fiancé Brittany who had the idea to go flounder fishing in the first place.

My very good friend Chris Tilghman had the agony of watching Dakota catch the first fish of the year from just feet away, but was redeemed tremendously when he caught the 2nd flounder of the 2023 season and dropped a fat 19 1/2″er on the deck himself a short while later.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a great day in the ocean today putting his folks on some jumbo tautog. The largest fish of the day were fish of 12.5 and 19 pounds.