First White Marlin and NEW Doormat Derby Leader

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Another windy, but good weather day in Ocean City with lots of folks on the water taking advantage of the clean bay water and fishable ocean. The yellowfin bite has slowed a little offshore with the warming water, but flounder fishing in the back bay continues to impress.

I love to see a kid fishing and I love a kid catching their first white marlin even more. That’s what Logan Wesley Carter did today on board the Boss Hogg with Captain Corey Kennington. Logan and the crew also added four yellowfin tuna for a reel nice day in the Norfolk Canyon.

Logan even got our simple form filled out online so his certificate from Fish in OC and the Mayor and City Council is already on the way. You can get yours when you catch your first white marlin out of Ocean City by filling out this form…..First White Marlin Form

Our season long flounder tournament the Doormat Derby with Hooked on OC is reely heating up and there are some nice fish on the board. Derek Yobst’s 7 pounder wasn’t in first place long as his fish was bested today by a big 26 1/2″er! Steve Ratcliff was fishing with David Wells and the boys today over ocean structure when he landed the biggest fish we’ve seen thus far at 26 1/2″ and 8 pounds!

Flounder fishing was good in the back bay again today in the clean water conditions. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service submitted this pic of six nice keepers from today’s trip.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters was on the bay today too and he was able to put his anglers on six nice keepers as well and a bonus trout.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star found rougher than expected conditions in the ocean today….both weather and fish wise.

Hi Scott,

Was expecting a pleasant July day; a typical summer calm with just a light South-Westerly breeze. Found enough wind instead to build a significant wind chop with plenty of whitecaps; enough wind to turn on my ‘caution skipper’ internal alarm.

Fished hard, but a little tighter to the beach than I’d have liked. Only half my clients had a decent fish fry’s worth of sea bass today.

Sakes!

Still, we had a close pool. It was looking like young Jacob Reilly from Augusta Maine was going to have a big night at the boardwalk arcades when he was nudged out by the last fish to the scales. In a fabulous show of good sportsmanship, Carl Morris of Queenstown MD gave the youngster $10.00 for second place.

In the group snap today are 2nd place Jacob & his cousin Patrick Linn of Centerville VA – Brandon & Paul Smith from Whiteford MD – Les Good of Middletown PA – and Zachary Capra from Belmont New Hampshire.. (Pool winner not pictured, perhaps owing to a resemblance of a poster on the post office wall? Or maybe his sea bass was too heavy to drag back for the pic? ..or maybe not picture worthy!)

And as if he’s not on the water enough, Captain Monty had the Star out last evening for some inshore bluefinning where he put the lovely Courtney landed this 42″, 49 pounder.

Captain Victor Bunting had a nice afternoon trip on the Ocean Princess today when he put clients on some nice flounder and a bonus mahi.

Debra Sheppard was fishing with her husband Das Svend when she landed this keeper flounder in our back bay.

It’s a good thing that Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is 1/2 human, 1/2 fish because fish don’t need to sleep and either does Captain Marc. He was at it again both day and night putting shooters on a cornucopia of carp, gar, snakeheads, cow nosed rays and southern rays.