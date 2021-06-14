First White Marlin of Release of 2021 Wins $17,000

By Scott Lenox

I got a text from offshore at 9:15 this morning with the news that the first white marlin of the season had been released by the private boat Tuna Fowl and after a little digging I was able to confirm the highly anticipated news. Captain Corbin Ensor and his crew released the first white marlin of the season for Ocean City today and will receive $17,000 in prize money for their accomplishment. $5,000 will be awarded by the Town of Ocean City, $7,000 will be awarded by the Fishermen United of Ocean City and since the Tuna Fowl is a member of the Ocean City Marlin Club another $5,000 will be awarded by the club. The first fish of the season is usually caught by a boat that is tuna fishing and today’s first white was no different. The fish was caught in the tuna grounds on a spreader bar and was a pleasant surprise to Captain Corbin and the crew. Congratulations to the crew of Tuna Fowl!!

Tuna fishing was off the charts in the offshore canyons again with lots of boats catching lots and lots of tuna. The folks over at Sunset Marina in West Ocean City had over 40 boats out fishing today and these pics they took show how good the fishing was.

Captain Austin Ensor of the Primary Search had a great day for his anglers putting them on 11 yellowfin tuna and 22 sea bass.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey said today’s anglers were “first timers” for the Osprey, but they won’t be “last timers!”

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of Pumpin’ Hard had a nice catch of tunas and some bonus gaffer mahi.

Captain Ron Callis of the Turnin’ Fins had a good day for his anglers putting 7 legal yellowfin in the box for them.

The crew of Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mates Jacob Bialk and Ayrton “Crouton” Pryor had a nice day of trolling with 6 yellowfin tuna out of 9 bites.

Anglers on the private boat Reel Escape had four yellowfin tuna on a trip to the canyons.

Ocean flounder fishing is improving and Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound is already finding some nice fish to over 5 pounds.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a picky sea bass bite, but there were some good flounder around the rail to help make up for it.

Anglers on the Judith M with Captain Rick Shoaff had a nice day with plenty of sea bass to keep everyone busy.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a very nice day of sea bass fishing for his anglers.

Lost a couple days to weather. Being slam on a frontal boundary makes it more challenging (impossible?) to get a perfect marine forecast where wind speed is so important. An aging skipper with an aging client base, I’m playing it safer than ever before anyway – stayed tied up a couple days.

I had been planning on an overnight private trip w/friends & loooong time regulars when we lost Fri & Saturday. Cancelled the deep trip & announced today’s. Only picked up half a boat’s worth of clients but they sure had some great fishing. Ended up with a nice evenly paced limit around the rail and in early.

Works.

Guest reef builders Shannon Johnson of Annapolis, & Ashleigh Johnson of Centreville pushed 20 reef blocks and two pyramids over upping that spot’s hand-carried deployments to 3,314 reef blocks & 54 pyramids. It’s starting to get right fishy at Capt. Bob’s Memorial Reef..

Zig took everyone’s pool money with a nice cbass. Another long time regular, Rich Bulizak of Seaford DE, bought $100.00 worth of Benelli Reef Raffle tix first thing this morning. Using just a sliver of the good luck they bring, he took today’s first limit.

Grand prizes of two of Benelli’s top of the mark 12ga shotguns won’t be drawn until New Year’s Day, but there will also be a three ticket drawing every Sunday until then. Prizes such as tackle, lures, reef swag, a sweet rod and reel combo, & even a Morning Star Gift Certificate are starting to be donated for the weekly drawings. Last week’s included a St. Croix stick and Ambassador reel perfect for flounder; this week’s drawing will include a full porthole assembly from a German war prize we sank at the Queen Reef in 1994 (I think that’s when she was scuttled..) Rich’s obviously good luck may play out again & again..

Yours can too!! It all builds reef! Need to raise some serious coin for a two tugboat deployment this year. I’m certain we can get there even at $50/$100 increments. Donations add up; sinkings take our coffers down!

Visit the Donate page at ocreefs.org – raffle. We’ll fill out your stubs and email a snap.

Cheers,

Monty

Jordan Helsel was looking for sea bass when this big cutlassfish came calling.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a good day of back bay flounder fishing putting three keepers in the boat on both trips today.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had some throwback flounder and this nice 20 1/2″ keeper on this morning’s trip.

Charlie from Great Falls, VA caught this beautiful 23″ weakfish on a spec rig from the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City and Chrissie caught a nice tog that was released.

Pam Nicole sent this photo of a young man with a 17″ keeper flounder caught on the Fish in OC Deadly Double baited with a Gulp swimming mullet.

Captain Marc Spagnola is burning through the Visine and putting anglers on some terrific shooting both day and night. Gar, snakehead, carp, catfish, cow nosed and southern rays are the targeted species.