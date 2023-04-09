Fish On a Chilly, Windy Day

By Scott Lenox

Posted on April 8th, 2023

We’re paying back double for Thursday’s absolutely gorgeous weather with some pretty crap weather the past two days.  Today was chilly again all day and the wind was blowing so anyone that was on the water was feeling it.  There were still some fish caught which is usually worth it for most of us.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing bundled up his clients for a chilly night on the river and showed them a good time with the snakeheads last night.

Jordan Helsel toughed it through today’s conditions and had some catch and release rockfish action at the Verrazano bridge using Deadly Tackle Thing A Ma Jigs.

Blake Gunther said it was windy, chilly and slow, but he still found some short tautog at Martha’s Landing using Deadly Tackle tog/bottom jigs.

