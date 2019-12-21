Fish Up to Five Pounds

By Scott Lenox

Just three shopping days until Christmas!! Atlantic Tackle has got the goods.

Happy Saturday folks! After a short blow yesterday, the wind laid right out today and the ocean going boats were greeted by a calm sea and some nice fish.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a very good day off the beach today with good fishing for all. Anglers on the Angler ended the day with a boat limit of sea bass, some bluefish,porgies, pollock up to 11lb, and a flounder. The larges sea bass was a stud 5 pounder and there were several fish between three and five pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star paddled off the beach today as well, and though his day wasn’t what he’d hoped for, he still put some quality fish in the box.

Day’s over. Clients are laughing and carrying-on; the pool close but clear, a reef raffle winner pulled, weatherman absolutely spot on—ocean’s gorgeous ..but boy did the skipper screw up.

Have had at least some limits aboard for months now it seems.

Not today. Even the saddlebacks quickly gave us the fin—only rode the bowwake for a flash.. Seabassing? Ugh.. Gave clients half off their next trip.

Get up. Dust off. Learn from it. Go again tomorrow! (Have room on Sunday 12/22/19’s trip. I WILL have a LOT of fresh sea bass in my fridge over the Christmas holiday!)

Walt Samuels of Middletown DE was high hook with nine sea bass.

Ervin Lambert from New Castle DE took the pool with his 17.5 inch sea bass.

Also pictured in the group snap are Lori & Bob Bare from Hanover PA – Kieth Boger of Bear DE – & Denise Johnson from Berlin MD.

Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Shuan had a good day chucking Roy Rigs at the route 50 bridge today. The guys caught and released seven short rockfish each and Bird landed a 30″er that went in the box.