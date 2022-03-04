Fishing and Shooting on the River

By Scott Lenox

Gotta love getting two fishing reports in as many days this time of year! Today’s weather was nice for early March with decent temps and little wind to speak of. It was a good day to be outside and trying for some of the spring fish species that are biting right now.

The yellow perch run is going full swing right now with fish being caught in just about every tributary of the Chesapeake Bay both on the western and eastern shore. Yellow perch are one of the first brackish/fresh water species to be caught every spring and this year has been no different. Anglers are using live minnows to catch spawning fish in areas off of the Pocomoke and Nanticoke rivers here on the shore and there are some nice fish in the mix. Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing got in on the action with a trip that started with perch catching and then changed into shooting some nice carp on the same body of water. The spawning run for yellow perch is only going to last another week or so depending on the weather so get out there if you get a chance for this tasty spring favorite.

Check out this cool underwater flounder footage from spring 2021!!