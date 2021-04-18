Fishing is Heating Up

By Scott Lenox

The crew and I got the second and final day of the Cocoa Beach Air Show checked off today and while it was going on I got several texts and emails with some great pics of lots of different fish. Sounds like the weather was very good back home in Ocean City and I honestly can’t wait to get back to do some flounder fishing.

Speaking of flounder fishing, Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters is back in the water and he put his first keeper flounder of the year in the boat today. It also just happened to be the first keeper flounder for young Serenity Boarts who was fishing on Lucky Break with her family today.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was out on the rip today and had a good, encouraging day of tautog fishing and reef building with his crew.

Well, that was inspiring.

Nice day, nice bite; great sign for tog fishing’s future.

Guest reef builders Ryan Neves of VA & Jennifer Massey from Edgewood MD

dropped our reef blocks into a gloriously calm sea; we soon anchored up.

My crew tagged dern-near 40 females today with ALS tags. Just about boxed a boat limit (albeit with our cut-in-half boat regs.) Put plenty of legal fish back too.

Nice fishing.

Mark Debinski, an OC local, swept everyone’s pool money off the table with a sweet bull tog release.

Have room still for Wednesday’s trip.

See Fish Report 4/17/21 at morningstarfishing.com if interested in booking a spot.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is starting to burn the candle at both ends nowadays. Last night he had another great river trip with some quality snakehead and gar action.

Steve Sweigert was fishing the suds of Assateague Island today with his dad Ken Sweigert from “the middle of nowhere” Wellsboro, PA and had some luck. Steve was able to put his dad on his first ever black drum today while wearing his awesome Fish in OC swag.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had an insane day of tautog fishing today and added several numbers to his double digit tautog count when he had a five person limit of double digit fish.



Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound was on the meat today as well and put some pretty tautog in the cooler. Captain Kane had several fish in the double digits and a beautiful cod as a bonus.